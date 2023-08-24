Coin Master: All updated free spin links (August 24, 2023)

Free spins in Coin Master can be obtained in a variety of ways. Most methods demand your active involvement, and others require little to no effort. For instance, to get spins, you can upgrade your in-game level by building villages, completing card sets, playing events or tournaments, and more. Other easy methods require you to invite friends, request spins from team members, or collect daily gifts.

However, there is one incredibly easy way to obtain spins for free. All you have to do is check out developer Moon Active's posts on the game's official social media accounts and look for daily links that provide free spins. This article lists all active links that grant freebies on August 24, 2023.

Use the following Coin Master links to redeem free spins on August 24, 2023

Redeem the links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are all links that provide free spins in Coin Master on August 24. Each link will provide you with either 25 or 10 free spins.

https://Coin-Master.me/gnoRBo - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/GkIwzs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ckNMmM - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/EQgvsH - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BUIwqp - 25 free spins

These links are part of an off-game event that takes place daily on the game's official Facebook account and occasionally on X.

Moon Active uploads a couple of videos or photos related to the title. Each post contains a simple puzzle. To participate, you can type your answer in the comment section. Out of all the participants who give the correct answer, two to three will be declared winners through a lucky draw system. Each winner will get thousands of free spins, coins, and other rewards.

As mentioned earlier, you can also obtain free spins by taking part in daily in-game events, which usually require you to collect different items from the slot machine. Each collection milestone rewards different things, including spins. The details of such daily events will appear after you tap the icons below the Main Menu button.

Method to redeem Coin Master Links

Tap the green Collect button to claim free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming links in Coin Master is incredibly simple. Install the app on your device to initiate the process. Then, connect your device to the internet and click on the links from the list above. The app will open on your device instantly.

After the app loads all its resources, tap the green Collect button. You can now enjoy your free spins in the game.