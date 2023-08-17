Coin Master: All working free spin links (August 17, 2023)

Every day, Coin Master developer Moon Active uploads a couple of social media posts containing game-related puzzles. Each post includes a link that grants freebies upon redemption. You will find two to three Facebook posts that reward free spins daily, and a few are occasionally uploaded to Twitter. This article lists all free spin links for August 17, 2023.

Use the following Coin Master links to get free spins on August 17, 2023

Here are all working Coin Master links to redeem for free spins on August 17, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/awvBNP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yeIvJe - 10 free spins and 4.5 billion coins

https://Coin-Master.me/kvtuoc - 10 free spins and 4.5 billion coins

https://Coin-Master.me/XSUxNT - 25 free spins

As mentioned earlier, you can find these links on Coin Master's official Facebook and Twitter accounts as part of Moon Active's daily puzzle posts.

Those who solve the puzzles get tons of freebies, including spins, coins, and other items. You can participate by typing your answer under a post’s comment section. Moon Active chooses a few participants (with correct answers) through a lottery system and declares them winners.

There are many other methods you can use to obtain spins at no cost. You can choose to participate in daily in-game events, which often require you to collect items in the title. Every collection milestone rewards items, including spins.

There’s also at least one daily in-game tournament you can participate in. All you have to do is complete a specific task and rank higher to get rewards, including free spins.

You can check out the details of such events and tournaments by clicking the icons below the Main Menu button in the game.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

The process of redeeming spin links for this idle title is incredibly easy. Start by installing the app on your device and linking it to an active internet connection.

You can then search for the links on the game’s social media accounts and click on them. Every link you click redirects you to the Coin Master app on your device.

After it fully loads, you will see a dialog box displaying the rewards you get. Just tap the Collect button to claim the freebies.