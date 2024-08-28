Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (August 28, 2024)

In Coin Master, players can earn free coins and spins with very little effort. Moon Active releases daily links you can redeem to get these resources at no cost. For August 28, 2024, the developer has dropped five links on the game’s official Facebook, X, and Threads pages. Upon redeeming them, you will get over 95 spins and 14 million coins.

This article lists all Moon Active links that grant free spins and coins upon redemption on August 28, 2024.

A complete list of all links offering Coin Master free spins and coins for August 28, 2024

Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

All the links granting free spins and coins in Coin Master on August 28, 2024, are listed below:

Trending

https://Coin-Master.me/tUlySx - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/VlYTYF - 25 spins

Coin-Master.me/rvPHQI - 10 spins and 7 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/MNBAuZ - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wVjtJv - 10 spins and 7 million coins

These links will expire after three days, so you are advised to redeem them as quickly as possible to obtain all the rewards.

Steps to redeem free spins and coins from the active links of August 28, 2024

Click the green Collect button to claim all freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The following steps will help you redeem Coin Master links to acquire spins and coins:

Connect the device you use to play the game to a working Wi-Fi or mobile data.

Click on a link from the list above. This will open the title on your handheld. The app will take around a minute to load the required assets and files.

A dialog box will appear on the screen. It contains the number of spins and coins the link grants and a green Collect button.

Click on the button to get all the free rewards sent to your in-game inventory.

Note that you cannot claim freebies from a link more than once.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!