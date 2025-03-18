Combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows: How to parry, counter, dodge, and more

The combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is a refined blend of accuracy, tactics, and skill. Compared to earlier AC titles, combat here is more refined, demanding precise execution of attacks, parries, and dodges to survive intense battles. Moreover, both Yasuke and Naoe have unique fighting styles, adding a layer of depth to the overall experience.

Here's everything you need to know about the combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Understanding combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Dual Combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

The third-person melee combat of AC Shadows allows each of the protagonists to fight differently. Yasuke, as the samurai, is all about heavy weapons and brute force, while Naoe, the shinobi, employs speed and agility. From katanas and kanabos to naginatas, your weapon choice can prove to be the difference between speed and power.

But regardless of which weapon you fight with, there are four major mechanics that combat is built around: striking, parrying, countering, and dodging.

Striking: Light and stronger attacks

Preparing for a strong attack in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Striking is the foundation of combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and every encounter begins with understanding your options.

Light attack (Standard strike): Quick and efficient, performed by pressing Left MB or Shift + Left MB . Ideal for chipping away at enemy health, especially against unarmored foes.

Quick and efficient, performed by pressing or . Ideal for chipping away at enemy health, especially against unarmored foes. Stronger attack (Posture Breaker): Executed by holding Left MB or Shift + Left MB , this attack is slower but can stagger enemies and break their guard. It's particularly effective against skilled foes who block light attacks.

Executed by holding or , this attack is slower but can stagger enemies and break their guard. It's particularly effective against skilled foes who block light attacks. Stagger meter: Some enemies, especially bosses, have a stagger meter that must be depleted before they become vulnerable to full damage. A mix of light and strong attacks helps wear them down.

Turning defense into offense

Parrying strikes in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Parrying is about creating opportunities. You'll first practice this mechanic with Yasuke in the Spirit of a Warrior mission when facing Iga shinobi.

Perfect Parry timing: When an enemy attacks, a white circle will appear around their weapon. Press the parry button at the right moment to deflect their strike.

When an enemy attacks, a will appear around their weapon. Press the parry button at the right moment to deflect their strike. Counterattack: Immediately after a successful parry, land a light attack to punish the enemy. A well-timed counter deals more damage and can stagger the opponent.

Immediately after a successful parry, land a light attack to punish the enemy. A well-timed counter deals more damage and can stagger the opponent. Timed Parry bonus: If executed at the last second, the enemy enters a brief vulnerable state, increasing the damage they take from your next hit.

Mastering parrying is essential for Yasuke, as his combat style revolves around calculated defenses and counterattacks.

Evading

Dodging in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Naoe’s playstyle is built on movement, making dodging an indispensable skill. You'll learn this mechanic during the Fight of the Kakushiba Ikki mission.

Unblockable attack indicator: If an enemy performs an unblockable attack, you'll see a red circle instead of white. This means parrying won't work — you must dodge or evade.

If an enemy performs an unblockable attack, you'll see a instead of white. This means parrying won't work — you must dodge or evade. Executing a dodge: Press Left Alt to sidestep incoming damage.

Press to sidestep incoming damage. Dodge punish: If you time a dodge perfectly, the enemy enters a vulnerable stance, allowing you to retaliate swiftly.

Naoe’s lower endurance means dodging is her primary defense. Missing a few dodges could quickly lead to her demise, so precision is key.

This concludes Combat in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

