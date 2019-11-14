Comic Con India’s Bengaluru edition to be its biggest yet

Bengaluru Comic Con

Comic Con India, India’s greatest pop culture experience, is back with the 8th edition of Bengaluru Comic Con, to be held on November 16th and 17th, 2019 from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm at KTPO Center, Whitefield.

Sponsored by Maruti Suzuki Arena, the two-day long extravaganza is all set to get grander this year – powered by an awesome line-up of Indian & International creators, performances, meet & greet sessions, gaming and experiential zones from the world’s leading studios.

Tickets for 8th Maruti Suzuki Bengaluru Comic Con 2019 are available on the Bengaluru Comic Con Website (https://comicconindia.com/bengaluru/) and will be available on-ground at the venue as well. This year, the passes for the event are packed with tons of exclusive collectables.

The Single Day Pass, priced at an online-only price of INR 599 will come with a limited-edition Archie Comic, a Marvel Avengers Bag and an exclusive poster. The SuperFan Two-day Pass, at an online-only price of INR 1999 will enable entry on both days and will have a specially crafted SuperFan Box, loaded with a Thanos Funko-Pop, Iron Man tee, Avengers bag, a Captain America badge, a limited-edition Archie Comic Book, as well as an exclusive poster.

After a successful and grand start to the season at Hyderabad Comic Con in October 2019, Comic Con India is bringing another fantastic line-up of pop-culture guests and creators at Bengaluru. Fans will get a chance to interact with the immensely popular webcomics creator Adam Ellis, also known for his earlier work on BuzzFeed. Writer and artist for fan-favourite franchises like Samurai Jack and Tank Girl, Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, will be joined by Sydney-based international Cosplay star, Amenokitarou (A.K. Wirru).

Visitors will also get a chance to meet and interact with India’s finest comic book publishers, artists and writers like Sailesh Gopalan (Brown PaperBag), Bhagya Babu (Awkwerrrd), Corporat, Alicia Souza, Abhijeet Kini, Rahil Mohsin, Holy Cow Entertainment, Bulleye Press, Acid Toad and Sumit Kumar (Bakaramax).

One of the most unique things about Comic Con India this year will new Archie ComicConIndia Comic book collaboration. The pathbreaking comic will see the immensely popular characters of Archie comics come down to India and take on some once in a lifetime adventures, at our very own Comic Con India! Created by a leading team of writers and artists at Archie Comics, USA, the comic book will be given to all fans attending the show.

The Arena main stage also gets bigger and better this year with exclusive live performances by popular stand-up, mentalist, music and dance artists like Sundeep Rao & Sanjay Manaktala, Duality, The Void and Narpath Raman.

“Bengaluru is in for a grand version of our annual celebration of the best of pop-culture, from India and the world. There’s an exciting line-up of creators, artists, performances and exclusive launches, which will excite both indie and mainstream fans alike,” said Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India. “I am also truly excited about our new cosplay format, aligned to International Comic Cons, which saw great success at our Hyderabad edition recently,” he added.

Cosplay remains a very popular aspect of Comic Con India, and this year new Cosplay contest formats have been created, to cater to this growing movement. The contest, which will give out prizes worth INR 2 lakh each day of the show, will have two categories.

The first category, Indian Championship of Cosplay Qualifier – Bengaluru, will witness participants competing on 3 parameters – Needlework, FX and Armor. Each day, the winners of the Bengaluru qualifier will not only win awards but also qualify to participate in the Indian Championship of Cosplay 2020.

The second contest format, namely the Bengaluru Comic Con 2019-Cosplay Contest is a celebration of all pop culture. Participants can register on-ground at the venue each day, and then compete on the Arena stage across 5 categories; Comic books/Graphic novels, Movies/TV/animation, Gaming, Anime/Manga and Sci-fi/Fantasy and eventually win the grand Prize for the contest.

Some of the leading exhibitors and brands from the show’s 1200+ strong network will also be coming to the show to create the coolest and quirkiest shopping experiences in the country. Bengaluru’s Comic Con will offer fans a chance to enjoy real-world exhibits of their favorite comics, TV shows, games, anime & movies, along with the best from the houses of Disney, Marvel, Lucas Films, Warner Bros, Lenovo, WWE, Sony Networks & more.

The Bengaluru event will be followed by the Mumbai edition, which will be held at the Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre from 7-8 December, 2019. The 9th edition of the New Delhi show will be held on 20-22 December, 2019 at NSIC Grounds, Okhla. Finally, Ahmedabad will host its first edition of Comic Con at the Gujarat University Convention and Exhibition Centre on 1-2, February, 2020.

The entire line up of Fan Experience Zones:

The S-Presso Zone by Maruti Suzuki Arena

Disney & Marvel Zone

Sony Pix

AXN Red Live

Warner Bros India

Legion by Lenovo Gaming Arena

WWE

Bausch & Lomb

Doritos

Kingfisher Radler