Commandos Origins pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Commandos Origins is an upcoming real-time tactics and strategy title all set to release on April 09, 2025. The game will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Moreover, it is now available for pre-order in three different editions — Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Deluxe Edition and Classified Archives.
Read further to learn how you can pre-order the game and to know more about the differences between these three editions.
How to pre-order Commandos Origins on various platforms
Steam:
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click "Add to Cart."
- Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Xbox Game Store:
- Open the Xbox Store on your console.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store:
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Various editions and pre-order bonuses available in Commados Origins
The Standard Edition of the game is priced at $44.99. The Deluxe Edition of the game on the other hand will cost you $53.99. The third edition is the Deluxe Edition and Classified Archives, which will cost $62.75. But what are the differences in the contents of these three packs?
Commandos Origins Standard Edition:
- Base Game
Commandos Origins Deluxe Edition:
- Legacy Skins
- Digital Calendar
- Original Soundtrack
- Unique 3D-Print Template
Commandos Origins Deluxe Edition and Classified Archives:
- Legacy Skins
- Digital Calendar
- Original Soundtrack
- Unique 3D-Print Template
- Digital lore book
As far as the pre-order bonuses of the games are concerned, unfortunately, there are no rewards as such. The only benefit of pre-ordering is a 7-10 percent discount.
If you buy the game after it is released, i.e., April 09, 2025, you will have to spend $49.49. Similarly, for Deluxe Edition, you will have to spend $59.99, whereas to get the Digital Edition and Classified Archives, it will cost you $67.14.
For more Commandos Origins guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.