Commandos Origins pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Commandos Origins is an upcoming real-time tactics and strategy title all set to release on April 09, 2025. The game will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Moreover, it is now available for pre-order in three different editions — Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Deluxe Edition and Classified Archives.

Read further to learn how you can pre-order the game and to know more about the differences between these three editions.

How to pre-order Commandos Origins on various platforms

Steam:

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Commondos Origins will feature both single player and co-op mode (Image via Kalypso Media)

Xbox Game Store:

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store:

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Various editions and pre-order bonuses available in Commados Origins

The Standard Edition of the game is priced at $44.99. The Deluxe Edition of the game on the other hand will cost you $53.99. The third edition is the Deluxe Edition and Classified Archives, which will cost $62.75. But what are the differences in the contents of these three packs?

Commandos Origins Standard Edition:

Base Game

Commandos Origins Deluxe Edition:

Legacy Skins

Digital Calendar

Original Soundtrack

Unique 3D-Print Template

Commandos Origins Deluxe Edition and Classified Archives:

Legacy Skins

Digital Calendar

Original Soundtrack

Unique 3D-Print Template

Digital lore book

As far as the pre-order bonuses of the games are concerned, unfortunately, there are no rewards as such. The only benefit of pre-ordering is a 7-10 percent discount.

If you buy the game after it is released, i.e., April 09, 2025, you will have to spend $49.49. Similarly, for Deluxe Edition, you will have to spend $59.99, whereas to get the Digital Edition and Classified Archives, it will cost you $67.14.

For more Commandos Origins guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

