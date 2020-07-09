After Mixer announced that it would be shutting down operations on 22nd of July, Fortnite pro and the internet's beloved Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins has seemingly made his move onto YouTube gaming.

A couple hours ago Ninja posted his first cryptic tweet, indicating that is something major is on the way.

Kavos, a popular YouTuber, took a guess at where Ninja would be streaming and got it right at his first attempt.

Has to be Youtube surely — Kavos (@KavosYT) July 8, 2020

The good ol' DrLupo, who would join Ninja in the live stream, responded with an update on the time until the big reveal, it was expected that Ninja's OG gang that primarily consisted of TimTheTatman, Lupo and CouRage would join him on the big day.

46 minutes — DrLupo (@DrLupo) July 8, 2020

Ninja's move to YouTube may not be permanent

According to Rod Breslau, a popular eSports journalist, Ninja's move to YouTube may be temporary. The streamer has not signed any deals and is still a free agent as per his reports.

sources: Ninja is currently in negotiations with streaming platforms and no exclusive deal has yet been signed, including YouTube. today's YouTube live stream from Ninja is all on his own. maybe he'll stream on Twitch too. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) July 8, 2020

Barstool GameTime also joined in the excitement with a fun Captain America GIF.

The Tobii Eye Tracking Twitter account also posted a meme.

Ninja and his legion of followers around the world did not disappoint when it came to viewership during his initial debut on YouTube Gaming.

Shortly after Ninja's live stream was scheduled, excited fans tuned in thousands to witness the moment.

167k :D!!! — Ninja (@Ninja) July 8, 2020

The streamer ended up amassing a whopping 167,000 concurrent viewers during his session, and thousands of dollars in donation during the two-hour stream.

Clint Evans, a Call of Duty League commentator, congratulated Ninja on the huge numbers.

congrats you beast — Clint Evans (@Maven) July 8, 2020

Understandably, Ninja enjoyed his stream just as much as the viewers, who were also able to finally witness the OG gang from good old days of Fortnite.

While Twitch has been the top dog in streaming, Ninja doesn't seem to care much, given how Twitch tried to capitalize off his departure.

In the end, Ninja will likely make the decision that is best for him, even if it means taking a pay cut. It will likely be a short while until the streamer zero's in on a platform that he'd like to call home.