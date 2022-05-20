"People want an Xbox in Japan now": Community reacts as Microsoft's consoles outsell PlayStation based on weekly sales

Xbox and PlayStation have been part of console wars that have spread across decades. Each console has its strengths and areas of dominance, but the territories might be shifting for the first time.

According to a report by Famitsu, the next-generation console of Microsoft have outsold Sony by more than two times in Japan. This has led to the community reacting in bewilderment as it isn't a common achievement. Traditionally, PlayStations have led the way for the better part of the decade in Japan.

The recent occurrence might have resulted from the global chip shortage, as the hardware industry is still affected by it. In the meantime, Xbox has had an advantage with its double SKU policy.

While the Series S might be underpowered compared to two other superior models, it's helping Microsoft to mitigate the shortage better. Irrespective of the reasons, many community members have reacted to this historic event.

Video game community reacts as Xbox outsells PlayStation in Japan

Whatever exact reason might have led to this result, it's a big moment for Xbox. PlayStation has dominated Japan ever since the first generation of consoles was released. Naturally, several community members reacted to the news in their own way.

Genki✨ @Genki_JPN



Xbox Series - 6,225 units (XSS - 6,120) VS PS5 - 2,693 units!



I sensed this might happen last week but it didn’t. It happened this week! The unimaginable has happened! XBOX SERIES HAS OUTSOLD PS5 IN JAPAN THIS WEEK ACCORDING TO FAMITSU SALES NUMBERS!Xbox Series - 6,225 units (XSS - 6,120) VS PS5 - 2,693 units!I sensed this might happen last week but it didn’t. It happened this week! The unimaginable has happened! XBOX SERIES HAS OUTSOLD PS5 IN JAPAN THIS WEEK ACCORDING TO FAMITSU SALES NUMBERS! Xbox Series - 6,225 units (XSS - 6,120) VS PS5 - 2,693 units! I sensed this might happen last week but it didn’t. It happened this week! 👀 https://t.co/n77bCuowrF

The existence of the Series S has often been stated by many to have been the differentiator. While underpowered in comparison, it's easier to make and has been useful in increasing sales amidst a global crisis.

Another person added that the price point of Series S might be the reason for its help in sales.

The Series S is a great option even for those who own the PlayStation as a primary console. The smaller Xbox console works as a perfect backup console, especially for those who want to enjoy the Game Pass.

While the real reason has been the shortage in supply, one member still feels that the achievement is still quite noticeable. This is purely based on the history of PlayStation and Xbox when it comes to Japan.

One person is a bit skeptical and thinks it's too early to celebrate the achievement. The person feels that the recent decisions that Xbox has been making are correct, but they're still the global underdogs.

Another person also feels happy for Microsoft and its consoles, but simultaneously feels that the numbers are misleading since PlayStation is suffering from a global shortage.

An even more remarkable take is the fact that Microsoft's next-generation console has outdone its previous console sales in Japan in a much shorter time.

Some believe it's down to the simple fact that one console has backwards compatibility while the other one doesn't.

It would be wrong to rule out the fact that Sony has suffered from a stock shortage. It even had to revise its initial targets to go down from the previously forecasted figures. This has led to Microsoft getting a wonderful opportunity and it remains to be seen if the American console can build on it.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan