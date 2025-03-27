Complete list of trophies in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land is an exciting JRPG that was released worldwide on March 21, 2025. The game features 47 trophies in total, which are further divided into various categories such as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

This article delves into all the trophies included in Atelier Yumia, along with a short description of the achievements.

All trophies in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

There are 47 trophies in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land (Image via Koei Tecmo Games CO., LTD.)

Platinum trophy in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

The Alchemist of Memories - Obtained every trophy.

Gold trophies in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land

Universe Investigator - Progressed all region investigation rates to 100%.

Progressed all region investigation rates to 100%. Wisdom Seeker - Recalled every recipe.

Recalled every recipe. Honorable Research Team Member - Finished pioneering every area.

Silver trophies in Atelier Yumia: the Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land

Tomorrow - Completed the main story.

Completed the main story. The World Traveler - Unlocked all landmarks.

Unlocked all landmarks. This Is My Secret Weapon - Enhanced your Energy Core to maximum.

Enhanced your Energy Core to maximum. Adventurer's Knowledge - Learned all the skills on the Skill Tree.

Learned all the skills on the Skill Tree. Perfect Craftsmanship - Performed synthesis after all resonance count rewards.

Performed synthesis after all resonance count rewards. Skilled Hands - Learned all Simple Synthesis recipes.

Learned all Simple Synthesis recipes. Special Recipe Collection - Obtained every cooking recipe.

Obtained every cooking recipe. Housing Meister - Unlock all Special Build options.

Unlock all Special Build options. End of a Dream - Defeated Basilius.

Bronze trophies in Atelier Yumia: the Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land

Introduction - Cleared the prologue map.

Cleared the prologue map. The Possibilities of Alchemy - Unlocked your first landmark.

Unlocked your first landmark. What Was Left Behind at the Great Tree - Completed the story of the Ligneus region.

Completed the story of the Ligneus region. Dependable Partners - Gathered all party members.

Gathered all party members. Deciding What is Right - Completed the story of the Sivash region.

Completed the story of the Sivash region. Scared Off - Fought and fled from Corleonis.

Fought and fled from Corleonis. Uncover the Truth - Completed the story of the Auruma region.

Completed the story of the Auruma region. Beyond the End - Unlocked the three control towers.

Unlocked the three control towers. The Ruler and the Ruled - Completed Isla's side story.

Completed Isla's side story. As Friends - Completed Viktor's side story.

Completed Viktor's side story. Nina's Feelings - Completed Nina's side story.

Completed Nina's side story. The End of the Journey? - Completed Lenja's side story.

Completed Lenja's side story. A Realization - Completed Rutger's side story.

Completed Rutger's side story. Nice Catch! - Went fishing for the first time.

Went fishing for the first time. A Treasure Trove of Information - Discovered your first investigation record.

Discovered your first investigation record. Forest Investigator - Progressed the Lingeus region investigation rate to 100%.

Progressed the Lingeus region investigation rate to 100%. Fungi Investigator - Progressed the Sivah region investigation rate to 100%.

Progressed the Sivah region investigation rate to 100%. Ruins Investigator - Progressed the Auruma region investigation rate to 100%.

Progressed the Auruma region investigation rate to 100%. Knowledge Investigate - Progressed the Lacuna region investigation rate to 100%.

Progressed the Lacuna region investigation rate to 100%. An Alchemist's First Step - Recalled a recipe for the first time.

Recalled a recipe for the first time. Geyser Hunter - Collected every type of particle.

Collected every type of particle. The Ultimate Masterpiece - Raised a recipe to level 10.

Raised a recipe to level 10. She Who Manipulates Mana - Performed synthesis for the first time.

Performed synthesis for the first time. Work of an Artisan - Performed Simple Synthesis 100 times.

Performed Simple Synthesis 100 times. All Ready! - Enhanced the exploration bag to maximum.

Enhanced the exploration bag to maximum. New Power - Set a Trait Crystal on a tool.

Set a Trait Crystal on a tool. Is Something the Matter - Completed one Random Quest.

Completed one Random Quest. A Pleasant Room - Maximized the Comfort Level in one area.

Maximized the Comfort Level in one area. Research Team Member's Work - Defeated a wandering monster.

Defeated a wandering monster. Big Monster Hunt - Defeated a fierce enemy.

Defeated a fierce enemy. Victory at a Cost - Used Mana Surge for the first time.

Used Mana Surge for the first time. By a Hair - Defeated Vesper.

Defeated Vesper. Pointed Hatred - Defeated Lili Borea.

Defeated Lili Borea. Great Power - Defeated Corleonis.

