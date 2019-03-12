×
Control: Release date, new trailer and more

Pratyay
ANALYST
News
30   //    12 Mar 2019, 15:46 IST

Control is the new game coming from the legendary studio behind the first two Max Payne games
Control is the new game coming from the legendary studio behind the first two Max Payne games

Remedy Entertainment revealed their new game Control last year and we finally have a release date. In the new trailer for the game, Remedy Entertainment revealed that Control will come out later this year although no specific date has been revealed yet. You can check out the new trailer below:


Control will come out PS4, PC and XBOX One. Here's how the official website for the game describes it:

Features
Control is Jesse Faden’s story. The main plot focuses on her personal search for answers as she grows into the role of the Director. The world of Control has its own story, as do the allies Jesse meets along the way. Side-quests and Secrets are everywhere. Jesse works with other Bureau agents, decodes cryptic ciphers and discovers strange Bureau experiments.
WORLD WITHIN A LOCATION
Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.
FLEXIBLE AND SUPERNATURAL COMBAT SYSTEM
Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.
REACTIVE ENVIRONMENTS
Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

If you weren't aware, Remedy is the legendary studio behind the first two Max Payne games. Remedy followed that up by releasing the cult classic Alan Wake.

More recently, Remedy released the Xbox One exclusive (and PC), Quantum Break to middling reviews.

Control is back to being a cross-platform game and a lot is riding on it. It looks like Remedy is back to doing their best work if the trailer is anything to go by. If Remedy nail this game and the fascinating concept is realized properly, this could be one of the best games to release in this calendar year.

