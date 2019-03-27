Control Will be Launching on 27th August 2019

Control

Global videogame publisher 505 Games and its partner, internationally renowned developer Remedy Entertainment, Plc. today announced the highly anticipated action adventure game Control will release on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox.

A new gameplay trailer takes viewers further into the supernatural world of Control: http://bit.ly/ControlGTPEGI.

Set in a unique and ever-changing world that juxtaposes our familiar reality with the strange and unexplainable, Control is a third-person action-adventure game combining Remedy’s trademark gunplay with supernatural abilities.

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, players will take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director struggling to regain Control. This sandbox-style, gameplay-driven experience built on the proprietary Northlight engine challenges players to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts, and reactive environments while fighting through the deep and mysterious worlds Remedy is known and loved for.

Players eager to unlock the secrets of the enigmatic Oldest House are now able to pre-order Control. Those who pre-order the base game (₹ 3499) will receive two exclusive in-game items; the Tactical Response Gear outfit for Jesse and a Crafting Resources Pack. Purchasers who choose the base game for PlayStation 4 will also receive additional launch day rewards including Rare Service Weapon and Player mods, the Astral Dive suit for Jesse and two themes showcasing the unique world of Control.

Also available for pre-order are the physical retail-exclusive Retail Deluxe Edition (₹ 4499) for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with collectible FuturePak Exclusive Metal Packaging and limited-edition art cards

Control will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 27, 2019. To register for more information and regular updates, please visit.

The game will be up for pre-orders with leading retailers, online and offline.

