Cookie Run Kingdom redeem code list for November 2021

Anyone who has enjoyed Cookie Run Kingdom for a while will know that a lot of freebies are available for in-game use with a bit of research. These prizes include everything from daily gifts to large amounts of free Crystals and other items. These things can exponentially increase the pace with which players can progress in their journey.

Readers can get to claiming free stuff directly as the list of top redeem codes has already been compiled here.

Free rewards can go a long way in helping users, particularly those who just started playing (Image via Soudou, Interestr)

Note: This page will be duly updated as the Cookie Run Kingdom releases more codes on any platform, so please keep checking it multiple times for maximum freebies!

Users should preferably redeem these codes on their browser using the procedure outlined below. These codes are only active for a limited time, so make sure to take advantage of them soon.

What are the benefits of using these codes?

Cookie Run Kingdom is a city-builder RPG, so free rewards can go a long way in helping users, particularly those who just started playing, climb up the game’s leaderboards.

Using the codes listed below, they can speed up construction, upgrade individual Cookies for combat roles, and fast-track many other aspects.

How to avail Cookie Run Kingdom codes?

New users, please pay specific attention to the process laid down below. They can soon become Cookie Run Kingdom pros by redeeming the codes listed below and redeeming them through this process.

Players must open Cookie Run Kingdom and click on the Hamburger menu, i.e., three horizontal lines, which can be found on the top right corner of the game screen

Go to Settings

Click on the info button on the right

The UserID will be visible under the “User Info” tab. The name may be in the format of an email address or a guest username

They can go to the DevPlay redeem code website (the website can be accessed directly by clicking on the DevPlay link above)

Enter the User ID, copied from the User Info tab and the promo code selected, and click on “Claim Reward”

Restart the game. There will be no confirmation in-game about the redeemed code, but the website will notify when the free items are added to the account with the given User ID.

Following this procedure can help players build the kingdoms they want way faster (I(mage via ทั่นซิวยก on Twitter)

Cookie Run Kingdom redeem codes

The game is part of the Cookie Run Series by Devsisters, known to give away redeem codes like this for all their games. Cookie Run Kingdom is essentially free-to-play, but who doesn’t like more free stuff?

Upgrading the Cookies is important and requires significant amounts of various in-game currency (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

Currently, the codes mentioned below are the best redeemable ones to obtain free items in Cookie Run Kingdom:

30MILLIONKINGDOM (Get 3000 Rainbow Cubes and 3000 Crystals)

GETUR5SUGARGNOME : (Get 5 Sugar Gnomes)

GETUR7SUGARGNOME: (Get 7 Sugar Gnomes)

GETUR1SUGARGNOME: (Get 1 Sugar Gnome)

GETUR3SUGARGNOME: (Get 3 Sugar Gnome)

REALTOUGHCOOKIES (Get 500 Crystals) (NOTE: Some users might have to update the game to avail of this reward)

REALTOUGHCOOKIES (Get 500 Crystals)

KINGDOMWITHSONIC (Get 1000 free Crystals)

2021KRGAMEAWARDS (Get 1000 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals, and 1000 Cold Crystals completely)

2021KRGAMEAWARDS (Get 1000 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals, and 1000 Cold Crystals completely)



As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone



🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS

🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals

⏰ Duration: Until 12/31/21 Hear ye, hear ye! Cookie Run: Kingdom is a winner of the 2021 Korea Game Awards! As a token of our gratitude, we have prepared a gift for everyone 🔖 Code: 2021KRGAMEAWARDS🎁 Reward: 5,000 Crystals, 1,000 Rainbow Cubes, 1,000 Cold Crystals⏰ Duration: Until 12/31/21 https://t.co/Um06ikyTXk

KINGDOMBLUECLUB (Get 500 Crystals)

A list of expired Cookie Run Kingdom codes is also attached so gamers can stay clear of these while looking for free rewards.

COOKIERUNTWITTER (1000 Crystals)

TIYSVCUKYDPPHTNP (5000 Coins)

POONGDENGKINGDOM (500 Crystals)

PARFAITSUBSCRIBE (1000 Crystals)

XYOKSPZLLUJYFKJN (12,000 EXP)

TK2PO5GA87DBJALQ (500 Crystals)

50CAFEREWARD1000 (Unknown Reward)

KINGDOMOKING5927 (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMSUNBA0128 (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMSWAMP0130 (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMYANGDDING (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMLILKA2021 (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMWELOVEYOU (3000 Crystals and 100 Stamina)

KINGDOMIAMSIXTAN (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMBERYLLULU (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMYUNIKO720 (500 Crystals)

WELCOMETOKINGDOM (500 Crystals)

WELCOMETOCRKMATT (300 Crystals)

WELCOMETOCRKJACE (300 Crystals)

WELCOMETOCKSANNA (300 Crystals)

COOSEBOMEKINGDOM (300 Crystals)

COOKIECHICKENRUN (500 Crystals)

COOKANGJIKINGDOM (Reward: 300 Crystals)

RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6 (300 Crystals)

HAPPY100DAYSGIFT (1000 Crystals and Exp Jelly(s))

IELLBHSLKSKZHBGD (Three Cookie Cutters)

CHIMNPERLKINGDOM (500 Crystals)

BESTGAMEAWARDTHX (3000 Crystals)

2CHAMCOOKINGDOM2 (500 Crystals)

TAMAGIFT500TOYOU (500 Crystals)

12THBRAVEDAY0612 (Unknown Reward)

COOKIEFOOLSDAYS2 (401 Crystals)

JJONDEUKEECOOKIE (300 Crystals)

DOMINOCOOKINGDOM (500 Crystals)

KINGDOMNAMDOBLUE (500 Crystals)

SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB (1000 Crystals)

OPENSILVERBUTTON (20 Tower Keys, 200 Horns, and 1000 Crystals)

Free rewards can provide an assist in all in-game aspects, from combat to kingdom expansion (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom)

Both lists will be updated as and when new codes are released, or old codes expire. Readers can help out fellow Cookie Kingdom Run enthusiasts by adding any new codes that they find in the comments.

