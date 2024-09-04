Cookie Run Kingdom update v5.9: Wind Archer Cookie, Guild battle improvements, and more

Released on September 4, 2024, the Cookie Run Kingdom v5.9 update introduced some exciting new content and improvements to the game. This update brought with it a new Cookie, treasures, events, enhancements to Guild battles, and more. However, the main highlight was the brand-new Wind Archer Cookie, around whom much of the content is centered.

This article will cover all the details of the Cookie Run Kingdom v5.9 update.

Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom update v5.9

The Wind Archer Cookie is a new Ranged unit armed with the skill "Last Wind." When activated, he transforms and shoots his Arrow of Gale to push back and stun enemies while also applying special debuffs. During transformation, he becomes immune to most debuffs, and his regular attacks turn into Pursuer's Arrows.

The Wind Archer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devsisters)

These arrows target up to five enemies with the highest attack power. Moreover, once the debuff gains maximum stacks, it explodes, dealing damage based on the target's Max HP. Wind Archer Cookie gains the Mighty Gale buff with each attack and also benefits from increased Max HP when entering a battle.

New skill element: Wind

A new Wind element has been added to the game with the v5.9 update. Wind-type Cookies, like Wind Archer Cookie, Rebel Cookie, Pastry Cookie, Mint Choco Cookie, and Kumiho Cookie, now get a Tailwind buff, which increases their attack speed and damage resistance during regular attacks.

Reworked skills for Wind-type Cookies

Mint Choco Cookie : Mint Choco Cookie's skill is now called "Mint Gust." It boosts the team's attack speed and applies a Warm Breeze buff. Mint Choco Cookie also heals allies based on the damage dealt and provides extra healing with Tailwind stacks.

: Mint Choco Cookie's skill is now called "Mint Gust." It boosts the team's attack speed and applies a Warm Breeze buff. Mint Choco Cookie also heals allies based on the damage dealt and provides extra healing with Tailwind stacks. Pastry Cookie: Pastry Cookie's skill has been revamped, allowing him to use the Lightbringer Arrow more effectively. This not only causes ricochet damage but also increases attack speed and critical hit chance for Wind-type Cookies.

Balance changes for Wind-type Cookies

Rebel Cookie : Base HP increased by 6.1%, and summons damage boosted by 21.7%.

: Base HP increased by 6.1%, and summons damage boosted by 21.7%. Kumiho Cookie: Base attack increased by 37%, with longer-lasting defense debuff and charm effects.

New treasures

New treasures in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devsisters)

Twinkling Starlight Crown (Epic): This crown enhances the CRIT% and CRIT DMG of the Cookie with the highest ATK when they use their skill.

This crown enhances the CRIT% and CRIT DMG of the Cookie with the highest ATK when they use their skill. Cape of the Vanquisher (Epic): The cape increases ATK SPD and DMG Resist for all Cookies, with additional boosts for Wind-type Cookies. It also grants an HP Shield proportional to Max HP at the start of the battle.

Guild battle improvements

Battle progression: Each Guild Battle now lasts one minute, with the boss getting tougher as you deal more damage. Higher boss levels mean better stats and enhanced skills, especially past Lv.200.

Guild battle tickets: Your ticket is used when you enter the battle, although if you leave without dealing damage, you’ll get it back. On the other hand, if you pause for too long, the ticket will be gone forever.

If the game closes in the middle of a fight, you can resume from where you left off. Each player has up to three minutes per battle, which will end automatically if time runs out. You can quit and resume your battle up to two times.

Boss balance: Although most boss stats increase with difficulty, their attack has a cap. Early levels are easy, encouraging more players to join, while higher levels offer more competition.

Coming to more specific changes, the Red Velvet Dragon’s damage reflection has been reduced with the v5.9 update. The developers have also made some changes to the Living Licorice Abyss spawns, as mentioned below:

Spawn timing & quantity: There will be eight spawns at the start of the battle instead of two every five seconds. Their healing and injury-related abilities have been removed, but their HP has been greatly increased. Spawns also take more damage when affected by crowd control effects.

Rounds and Guild battle tickets: Each round will have two bosses instead of three, with the third boss available in Practice Mode. Do note that these bosses will also rotate each round. Moreover, you can receive three Guild Battle Tickets daily, can hold up to nine at a time, and fight up to 18 battles per round.

Guild battle dashboard and QoL updates: Check the Guild Battle Dashboard for details like ranking, total trophies, and most active members. Use the team suggestion feature, play at x2.5 speed, and practice bosses at any difficulty level.

The Guild Battle dashboard and QoL updates in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devsisters)

Presets & Topping storage: Manage your teams with the new presets and Topping Storage. An extra team preset for Guild Battle has been added, and you start with five Topping Storage slots.

Events

Wind, Vanquisher of Darkness - Help Wind Archer Cookie face the dangers in Dark Enchantress Cookie’s secret compound.

Help Wind Archer Cookie face the dangers in Dark Enchantress Cookie’s secret compound. Guardian of Nature: Summon Wind Archer Cookie - Collect Spirits of Nature from Daily Gifts, Wind Gem missions, and events to summon Wind Archer Cookie.

Wind-Type Cookie Gacha

The new Wind-type Cookie Gacha (Image via Devsisters)

The new Wind Gacha gives you better chances to get Wind-type Cookies like Mint Choco Cookie, Kumiho Cookie, Rebel Cookie, and Pastry Cookie.

Additional changes and improvements

The Gacha of Fate in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Devsisters)

Gacha of Fate : Easier to get Beast Cookies and Soulprisms, with better token sources and pull rates.

: Easier to get Beast Cookies and Soulprisms, with better token sources and pull rates. Awakened Dark Cacao Costumes : New costumes are available for Awakened Dark Cacao Cookie.

: New costumes are available for Awakened Dark Cacao Cookie. Cookie Stat Rebalances: Frost Queen, Stormbringer, Moonlight, and Black Pearl Cookies have improved stats for better performance in battles.

New Resonant Toppings: Life-Sprouting Toppings

The v5.9 update has also introduced several new Toppings, including Life-Sprouting Searing Raspberry M, Swift Chocolate M, Solid Almond M, Bouncy Caramel M, and Juicy Apple Jelly M. These toppings boost Wind-type Cookies and can be combined with regular toppings for extra effects.

