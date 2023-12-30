Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Closed Beta Test schedule and more

Developer Devsisters Corporation has opened the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Closed Beta Test (CBT) registration for the community. An official post on their X (formerly Twitter) announced the CBT’s arrival on Android and iOS platforms. Formerly known as Project B, the title’s rebranding has made gamers eagerly waiting for its arrival.

Read on to learn everything about the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Closed Beta Test pre-registration schedule and more.

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Closed Beta Test complete schedule

Per the X post, the developer will accept pre-registration applications for the Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Closed Beta Test from December 29, 2023, to January 17, 2024. The CBT will be available on iOS and Android devices, and the Beta testing period will begin on January 19, 2024. Note that all dates are in GMT +9.

Here is a complete guide on how to pre-register for the Closed Beta Test.

Step 1: Click on this link to arrive at the Google Form.

Take the survey and answer questions like your preferred OS, current device, country of residence, etc. Step 3: Give your consent on the last page and click submit.

However, note that if you are 16 years of age or less and considered a 'minor' in your country of residence, make sure you start filling up the form with your guardian's consent, and you will not be able to complete the survey otherwise.

The Pancake Tower as described in the title's lore (Image via Devsisters)

The pre-registration results will be rolled out on January 18, 2024, before the beginning of the Closed Beta Test. Winners will be notified via email, and all the test participants will receive coupons as rewards for their contributions.

The Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures Closed Beta Test will begin on January 19, 2024, and run until February 4, 2024.

A little sneak peek of the gameplay (Image via Devsisters Cooperation)

Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures, formerly known as Project B, is part of the trilogy of titles announced by Devsisters Cooperation. One reason behind the hype is that it is set to be the first 3D title in the franchise with an action core.

Join Ginger Brave on a mission to save his allies from the tower resembling a stack of pancakes. Find new allies and melee against monsters and bosses to save your friend.