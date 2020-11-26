Cop lets Twitch Streamer's friend off the hook after he reveals he has to be home for Shadowlands Expansion reveal

Twitch streamer Bbno$’s friend was let off the hook by a cop, when he found out that he had to go home for the release of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is an expansion pack for the online-RPG World of Warcraft, and it was released on 27th October. Twitch streamer and Canadian rapper bbno$ was waiting for a friend to come home so that they could play the game together.

When bbno$ called him in front of his Twitch viewers, his friend told him that he is only five minutes away, and got late because a cop stopped him on the way. However, upon finding out that he was rushing to play World of Warcraft: Shadowlands with a friend, the cop let him go!

Twitch streamer bbno$’s friend is let off the hook by cop for overspeeding

Bbno$ is a Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter who also stream/plays video games. His song “Lalala” with fellow rapper Y2K premiered on YouTube back in August 2019, and has been viewed over 393 million times on the platform.

Bbno$ has more than 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify[RB1], while his YouTube account has got around 1.12 million subscribers.

In addition to the above, bbno$ has around 987k followers on Instagram. He streams on Twitch under the username “bbnogames”, and has till now garnered around 55k followers on the platform.

Bbno$ plays games such as Among Us and World of Warcraft, although quite a few of his streams are of the “Just Chatting” genre.

Regardless, on the occasion of the expansion pack’s release, Bbno$ was waiting for a friend to come home, and decided to call him in front of his viewers on Twitch. His friend apologized for being late, and said that a cop had stopped him!

“The cop was like bro you know how fast you were going? I am like “dude so sorry this game is dropping soon and all my friends are waiting for me.” He is like, “Shadowlands?” I was like “yeah” and he said “okay, go!”

As can be seen in the video, Bbno$ was visibly stunned, as he burst into laughter with his friend. His friend admitted to the cop about going so fast, and said that it was because of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

Hearing this, the cop simply agreed to let him go. While the incident was hilarious too say the least, Bbno$’s friend was, in truth, lucky to get away with speeding.