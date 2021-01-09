Corinna Kopf flirts with Minecraft star Karl Jacobs, and the internet can't get enough of it

Corinna Kopf, also known as "Pouty Girl" on Twitter, is a very popular and attractive female streamer, and she seems to have the hots for a Minecraft streamer named Karl Jacobs.

By all accounts, this is the first time the two have even spoken to each other, but love can come at first sight. Karl must also be a big fan of Corinna because he took no time at all to respond to her.

She attempted to get him to come visit her where she lived in LA, which is far from Karl's home in North Carolina. But, with the best serious face he could find, Karl posted that he would walk to her if there were no other options available.

Corinna I will walk there pic.twitter.com/29PVQo86t0 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 9, 2021

Corinna responded asking about what time he would be there. While Karl may have taken her two tweets to him as a joke, she seems to be flirtatious to the point of being completely serious.

send ETA — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) January 9, 2021

Although, Karl did start it by referencing a game mode in Minecraft called "Bedwars." The Twitter users that have been following this conversation can be sure that he meant a completely different activity.

hi yes we can play Bedwars :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 9, 2021

It is always nice to see love blossom the way it has for these two, but it is even more fun to see everyone else's reaction to a relationship like this.

Karl after getting the invite😂 pic.twitter.com/H3j33svt8u — Zavon’s #1 Fan (@Shelovezavon) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Losing to a guy named Karl...... pic.twitter.com/0Nt4lwRPgR — cryptic (@CrypticNotAlone) January 9, 2021

Karl man... you might wanna start now pic.twitter.com/VPP0yCyYz5 — Lauren (@LHonk_) January 9, 2021

He will walk 5000 miles, and he will walk 5000 more — Tyler Kent (@TylerKe31339958) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

you could probably take a plane karl but i appreciate the commitment — chloe (@fvnnystory) January 9, 2021

Is this where your lovestory starts — Germaya, PTRP 🔜 (@Germayaaa) January 9, 2021

It would be prudent to point out that Corinna Kopf has competition for Karl's love and affection. These ladies of Twitter will likely not let Corinna have Karl without a fight.

Advertisement

hey karl! i'm reading rn and idk where you are rn but i will walk there! let's play mc? sincerely, eliana pic.twitter.com/AsY4pNj5cs — elianaray (@ElianaMascaren5) January 9, 2021

not you risking covid for some white girl coochie- — shel(: (@sappyshel) January 9, 2021

hey karl ur very oretty — mello (@iovealex) January 9, 2021

both the corinna and karl simps are in so much pain rn — jay🤍 (@jayy_eo) January 9, 2021

Related: Minecraft streamer Karl Jacobs reveals that popular YouTuber Dream's real name is Clay

Advertisement

Corinna Kopf has a list of broken hearts much larger than Karl Jacobs

While it may seem the list of Karl's potential heartbroken fans span a fair number, Corinna Kopf has a far larger number than Karl could hope to have. Her posts are normally flooded with men and women alike trying to compete for her love and attention, but her non-sexual tweets only number in the hundreds. The first tweet she sent to Karl immediately went over a thousand.

There were some hurt by the thought of losing to Karl and others hoping that Corinna would, at the very last second, notice them. The favorites among these posts, however, are those that go far over the line and into territory that seem too outlandish to be real.

No she’s mine leave her alone — nathan (@BrexitKDB) January 9, 2021

stop i can’t take this pic.twitter.com/Vvf3aGTxBv — 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗰𝘁 🕷🕸 (@instinctxo__) January 9, 2021

Bro we’re losing to a dude named Karl pain — Too Mighty (@Too_Mighty) January 9, 2021

yeah big ups to Karl pic.twitter.com/FzXiW4sLHz — Cam ✨🌏💫💕 (@CamronTheStar) January 9, 2021

Advertisement

Still, all of those among Twitter that follow Karl and aren't in love with him are hoping that he is able to take this situation and spend the rest of his lifetime with the new potential love of his life, Corinna Kopf.

Related: Among Us: Tfue's Ex-Girlfriend 'Corinna Kopf' exposed for using 'Imposter cheat' during Livestream

Related: Fortnite pro flirts with Tfue's ex, Corinna Kopf