Corinna Kopf: Fortnite star Tfue's ex-girlfriend and internet personality, where is she now?

Corinna Kopf is an American YouTuber and Instagram star who used to stream games like Fortnite on Twitch, until she was banned. There was a lot of speculation on the reason for the ban, with Kopf claiming that it happened because viewers could see her undergarments in a stream that was over a year old.

Twitch hasn’t revealed the official reason for the ban, and her fans have primarily assumed that the ban happened because of the incident that you can see below.

Here, the streamer seems to forget to switch off her camera, and promptly enters a video chat with her boyfriend from back then, Fortnite star Tfue. The video chat goes on for several minutes, and Kopf ends up doing and saying quite a few explicit things.

Regardless, after the ban, she signed an exclusive deal with Facebook gaming at the end of 2019.

At present, the Illinois native has more than 500k followers, and 128k likes, on her Facebook page, with 4.6 million followers on her Instagram page, and a further 1.73 million subscribers on YouTube.

Fortnite star Tfue’s ex-girlfriend Corinna Kopf: Where is she now?

Of late, she has been irregular with her gaming streams, and often takes hiatuses and breaks. Kopf recently took a short break, which ended on the 31st of July, when she announced her return with the following tweet.

i’m back, so come say hello https://t.co/3TyH6gW1Pp — Pouty Girl (@CorinnaKopf) July 30, 2020

Nowadays, Kopf streams Fortnite quite a lot. Interestingly, the internet star hasn’t posted on YouTube for around five months, although she is very active on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook gaming. Before Tfue, she was rumoured to be dating Vlog Squad member Toddy Smith, back in 2017.

Since then, Kopf has also dated Logan Paul, who is an American internet personality and boxer. For now, the influencer hasn’t quite revealed her relationship status, and instead looks focused on her streams and social media handles.

A week or so back, Kopf reached 500,000 followers on Twitch. As a celebration, she released three clips of the most memorable/funny moments from her stream. While she still streams games such as Fortnite and PUBG from time to time, quite a few of her streams are about her day to day life.