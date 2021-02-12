Corpse Husband could feature on a Times Square billboard thanks to his army of fans

Internet sensation Corpse Husband could find himself on a Times Square billboard very soon, thanks to his army of enthusiastic fans.

The 23-year-old YouTuber recently garnered a significant amount of attention online after his reply to popular fitness brand Gymshark went viral on Twitter.

The original tweet by Gymshark's social media handle urged fans to post a message or an idea, and whoever gets the most-liked comment will receive a coveted billboard of their own in New York's iconic Times Square:

it can be an idea or message, just don't get me fired 👀 — Gymshark (@Gymshark) February 11, 2021

Accepting both ideas and messages, Gymshark's tweet soon began to trend online, with numerous responses coming in by the minute.

However, the one that caught everyone's attention was a tweet by Corpse Husband, where he urged everyone to stream his song "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life":

STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 11, 2021

What made his participation all the more engaging was a follow-up tweet, where he hilariously demanded to know the final deadline for the trend:

when the fuck is the deadline — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 12, 2021

Gymshark seems to have taken note of Corpse's tweet, as they soon issued a deadline:

it's still anyone's game, closes Saturday 9am GMT / 3am CT pic.twitter.com/0Wl8Btoiq0 — Gymshark (@Gymshark) February 12, 2021

Known for commanding a stellar following online, the Corpse Husband fandom came out in full strength as Twitter soon ended up being taken over by billboards of the faceless sensation.

Fans demand a Corpse Husband billboard as #onlybillboard trends online

get corpse on a billboard!! #onlybillboard pic.twitter.com/2u8WzysTMv — give corpse a flowerᶜ (@flowers4corpse) February 12, 2021

One of the most popular YouTubers in the world today, Corpse Husband has amassed a massive army of fans over the course of his career.

His fanbase has gradually risen to become one of the most active in the world. These fans are always ready to put his name on the trending page, even if it is for the smallest of things.

From ratioing BTS and K-Pop fans in the past to literally breaking the internet with a blank tweet, the Corpse Husband fandom seems to have already cemented its place in the fandom hall of fame.

This time was no different as scores of fans took to Twitter to ensure that his comment ends up being the most liked:

Corpsetwt rise it’s time pic.twitter.com/5Qcqnj8RrU — Yara LOVES Corpse🌧 (@CATEARSCORPSE) February 11, 2021

Talk about a Corpse Husband billboard in the Philippines, along EDSA maybe? I think YES. #onlybillboard pic.twitter.com/x8uhU9PAzu — ًkitty loves corpse (@corpsenekos) February 12, 2021

Imagine this being the entire billboard pic.twitter.com/KOecDF0JRO — Brittani🎀 (@bert_knee) February 12, 2021

I WILL CRY IF WHITE TEE IS ON A BILLBOARD OR DISPLAY THINGY — Mel | King of Fashion 👑🥀⛓ (@filipino_zaddy) February 12, 2021

With the prospect of a Corpse Husband billboard looming large, it looks like the faceless YouTuber is gunning for glory, as his tweet has garnered a whopping 180,000 plus likes and 10,000 plus retweets so far.

With no close competitors in sight, it looks like Corpse Husband could add yet another feather to his cap as he looks all set to receive his very own billboard in New York's hallowed Times Square come Saturday.