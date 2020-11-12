Corpse Husband's track "E-Girls are ruining my life" ranks #2 globally on Spotify Viral 50

Corpse Husband’s popular song “E-girls are running my life” moved up to the 2nd spot on Spotify’s global Viral 50 songs charts.

Corpse Husband has multiple talents, and creating music has proved to be one of them. Currently, Corpse has more than 3 million monthly listeners on the platform, with seven singles to his name as well.

Originally a YouTuber who posted horror narration videos, Corpse Husband generally prefers to narrate true stories, unlike most other horror narrators on YouTube. More recently however, he has been playing Among Us with a host of other streamers, all of who acknowledge his musical talents as well.

His most popular song is arguably "Egirls are ruining my life" - something which has essentially been confirmed by it's inclusion Viral 50 Spotify charts.

Corpse Husband’s ‘E-Girls are ruining my life’ jumps to #2 globally in Spotify’s list of Viral 50 songs

On Spotify, the song has been played more than 29 million times since it was released on September 30th. While the most obvious feature is Corpse's highly unique voice, the lyrics have come to be appreciated by listeners all over the world as well.

Image via Spotify

Since yesterday, ie. 10th November 2020, "E-girls are ruining my life" has maintained its position at the number #2 spot globally. As you can see in the picture below, Corpse Husband has fended off competition from some other recently released viral songs, which includes Problemas by Paris Boy, Oh No by electronic music group KREEPA, and American rapper YG’s song FDT.

The news was picked up by various sources on Twitter, as Corpse’s song has managed the #2 spot in various prominent regions such as the United Kingdom and France. While his popularity and recent growth has been quite impressive, this adds an interesting feather to his cap.

Corpse Husband is no longer just a horror narrator who streams games such as Among Us with other streamers. His distinguishable voice and musical talent have made him a bonafide personality who deserves respect. Apart from the song mentioned above, Corpse has some other tracks featuring on Spotify’s Viral 50 charts as well.

Image via Spotify

This includes "Miss You!,"which takes the 30th spot in the list, with "Cat Girls Are Ruining My Life" and "White Tee" following in the 37th and 41st spots respectively.