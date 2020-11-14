Corpse Husband and Sykkuno join forces as Impostors in an intense game of Among Us

In a recent Among Us game, YouTuber Corpse Husband and Twitch streamer Sykkuno were the impostor duo in a highly intense game.

Among Us has, in the past few months, been played by a host of different types of internet personalities. This particular game included some prominent streaners such as Abe, Valkyrae, MrBeast, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband along with Sykkuno.

When Sykkuno and Corpse Husband became the two impostors, they ended up playing an expert match and won quite easily. It is no secret that winning as an impostor can be extremely tricky in Among Us. The two won even though some of the strategies employed by Sykkuno were questionable.

Among Us: Corpse Husband and Sykkuno play out a hilarious game as “impostors”

As you can see in the video below, Sykkuno was rather excited when he found out that the other impostor is Corpse Husband. Corpse has recently gained quite a large following due to his Among Us streams and deep, distinguishable voice.

As the game began, Sykkuno explained his own strategies. One of them was pretending to complete tasks alone. In the video, he explained that he will stand in a corner pretending to complete a medical scan in the dark until someone comes in and sees him.

Advertisement

Sykkuno thought that this move should allow other players to clear him of any suspicion that might come his way. After a long time, Disguised Toast walked into the room and Sykkuno decided to leave immediately.

Image via Nika, YouTube

After an emergency meeting that didn't go anywhere, the two impostors decided to start doing some killing. However, neither of them knew how to go about it. The duo started following each other around the map aimlessly until they stumbled upon Valkyrae and immediately killed her.

After one more kill, the two almost got caught by Abe, who walked past Sykkuno but couldn’t remember whether it was him or not during the meeting. At the meeting, Sykkuno also passed a rather tongue-in-cheek comment that showed just how sure he was of himself.

Advertisement

“It definitely could have been me. I passed the lab a bit ago.”

None of the other streamers paid much attention to this and voted for Abe instead. This was enough for the two impostors as they only needed one more kill to win this game of Among Us.