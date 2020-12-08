The most Frequently Asked Questions about Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband has successfully created a massive brand of his own on YouTube without ever revealing his face. This is slightly unnatural in itself, given the visual nature of content one usually finds on YouTube.

He is definitely not the only "faceless YouTuber" on the platform but is undeniably the most popular one. He has over 5.66 million subscribers and over 20 million views on two of his recent videos.

This article looks at some of the most commonly asked questions about the YouTuber.

The mystery behind Corpse Husband

Although Corpse Husband has recently garnered a lot of popularity because of his Among Us streams, he started on YouTube with his captivating narration of horror stories. He built a persona for himself doing this. A combination of his voice and the fact that few know what he looks like have only helped him maintain this persona.

However, he is now so popular that he has even started a new gaming channel where he streams himself playing Among Us with other streamers. Even this two-month-old channel has a million subscribers already and gets an average of 6-7million views per video.

The Voice of Corpse Husband

One may ask what makes Corpse so sensational and unique among a plethora of YouTubers with similar talents. The answer will inevitably be the same: the standout voice of Corpse Husband. Anyone who has heard Corpse’s voice is bound to be intrigued by the extremely deep baritone which has become the signature of his brand.

His distinguishable voice is what he capitalized on while narrating horror stories and he is doing the same in this new career arc.

Gamers, streamers, and YouTubers from around the world, even those who weren’t acquainted with him before, are reacting positively to his voice. According to many, his voice creates a strange effect in the lobby of Among Us. He sounds sincere and authentic to some while eerie and fearful to others, either of which works in his favor in this deception game.

Although there has been a lot of speculation as to whether Corpse’s voice is real or modulated, the YouTuber claims 100% authenticity in all his interviews. Strategically banking on this gift and the wind of fame, Corpse Husband has released several songs as well.

Corpse Husband's face reveal, how does he look?

Although Corpse has teased a face reveal several times in the last few years, it is unlikely that fans would get a glimpse of this well built 5’10’’ incredibly well-dressed man’s face anytime soon.

As popular as he may be, Corpse Husband also has his own battles. Ranging from light sensitivity to gastroesophageal reflux disease, the man has a history of battling it out with chronic illnesses throughout his life.

Does Corpse Husband have a Girlfriend?

Staying true to his anonymous personality, Corpse has revealed very little about his personal life. Although there have been speculations and dating rumors between him and fellow gamer Sykkuno, Corpse claims that he is straight and single.

Corpse Husband has managed to preserve the mystery surrounding his real life and identity incredibly well. His fans will most likely need to be content hearing his deep husky voice and getting occasional glimpses of his hands and hair strands on Instagram.