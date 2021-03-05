Corpse Husband will visit Sykkuno soon to hand deliver his merch

Sykkuno's friendship with Corpse Husband has been winning over hearts on the internet since they began streaming together on YouTube in 2020.

In a recent stream, Sykkuno revealed that he may be meeting Corpse Husband in person after playing together online for nearly a year. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the two have yet to meet in real life, but as per a new stream highlight, and Sykkuno's comments, it seems that "Corpsekkuno" fans have something to celebrate.

Also read: David Dobrik Drama explained: The Internet wants Dobrik and his squad canceled, here is why

Corpse Husband may meet Sykkuno in person soon

In a recent Among Us stream with Corpse Husband, Bretman Rock exclaimed that he's wearing Corpse's hoodie, to which Sykkuno replied "I'm going to get one hand-delivered one day, right?" Upon hearing this, Corpse ominously responds, "You're going to. Very soon. Sooner than you think."

While the exchange could be perceived as simple banter between the two, Sykkuno actually elaborates by saying that it's not a joke. He goes on to state that he didn't want to "expose" anything, but he eventually spilled the beans regarding the two stars meeting up in real life on stream.

"He texted me and said you can either give me your address or I can hand deliver it to you and I said hand deliver it to me.. is that weird? Probably not right?"

Advertisement

Fans can potentially look forward to an actual Corpse Husband and Sykkuno meet-up in the near future as the two will most likely document their first meeting in real life for their fans, most of who have been campaigning for a "Corpsekkuno" meeting for months.

Also read: "Why are you friends with children?": Trisha Paytas claps back at TikToker Markell Washington over Dixie D'Amelio comments