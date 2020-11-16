Corpse Husbands breaks twitter with a blank post, Mr Beast, Pokimane and others react

Recently, Corpse Husband posted a blank post on Twitter. This was talked about by multiple notable content creators.

Corpse Husband has recently gained huge fame due to his deep, distinguishable voice. He is originally a horror narrator and YouTube, although he has recently been playing Among Us with a bunch of other notable personalities.

Corpse Husband recently posted a blank tweet that has effectively broken the internet. The “blank tweet” has been liked by over half a million people on Twitter, with multiple notable content creators also chiming in.

As you can see below, Corpse Husband posted a cryptic “blank tweet” which has taken over the internet. The tweet has been well-liked by fans, with multiple notable content creators also chiming in with their opinions.

︎ ︎ — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) November 15, 2020

For example, as you can see below, YouTuber MrBeast could not believe that Corpse Husband was about to receive more than 100k likes due to a “blank tweet”.

Is he about to break 100k likes for a blank tweet? Lmao — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) November 15, 2020

The streamer Pokimane also replied to the post. As you can see below, she posted a blank comment as a reply to the original tweet. Most people found the post hilarious, while others wondered whether there is some sort of hidden meaning behind it.

Jacksepticeye also got in on the act and suggested via a comment that he has his “eyes” on Corpse Husband.

Another notable content creator, Karl Jacobs appreciated the tweet, and said that things like these are the reason Corpse Husband has continued to stay “on top”.

LETS GOOOOOO

BANGER TWEET CORPSE THIS IS WHY U ON TOP YESSSS — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) November 15, 2020

The blank tweet ended up going viral, as thousands of fans from across the world gave their own opinions about it. Apart from notable content creators, most fans also appreciated the tweet and said were under the impression that only Corpse Husband could pull something like this off.

One Twitter user even promised that he will be getting the tweet tattooed on his body.

The blank tweet served as a reminder of Corpse Husband's meteoric growth in popularity and proved that literally anything he says or posts currently has the potential of going viral.