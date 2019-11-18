Cosplayers and comic fans galore at Comic Con Bengaluru 2019

Aarthi Venkatesh FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 18 Nov 2019, 17:33 IST SHARE

Cosplayers at Comic Con Bengaluru 2019.

The eighth edition of Comic Con in Bengaluru happened over the weekend on 16th and 17th of November at Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation in Whitefield. A host of cosplayers, gamers, anime junkies, film enthusiasts and comic lovers came together to attend the event.

Comic Con Bengaluru saw various Indian and international creators, illustrators, artists, stand-up comics and entertainers come over to interact with fans. The event also hosted the Indian Championship of Cosplay Qualifier- Bengaluru and Bengaluru Comic Con 2019 – Cosplay Contest.

Oldest Cosplayer at Comic Con Bengaluru 2019 dressed as fictional character Pinocchio.

The cosplayers at Comic Con at Bengaluru this year had moved a little away from portraying habitual comic characters and dressed up as characters from films, anime and games. Characters from Game of Thrones, One Piece, Dota 2 and Mobile Legends were cosplayed by various participants, attracting a lot of attention although Marvel and DC characters continued to remain fan-favourites.

Cosplayers at Comic Con Bengaluru 2019.

Wrestling fans huddled up as WWE wrestler Charlotte Flair attended the event on Saturday for a discussion on gender parity in wrestling. Illustrator Warwick Johnson-Cadwell of Samurai Jack fame had attend the event to meet fans and sign copies of his work for them. Indian illustrators including Alicia Souza, Acid Toad, Awkwerrd and Bakarmax amongst many had fans crowd their stalls to get merchandise signed and click pictures.