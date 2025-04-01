"Could put Concord at No.1": April Fools' prank sees SteamDB player counts hilariously altered, community reacts with amusement

SteamDB has brought a unique April Fools prank for users. Besides companies staging pranks on this particular day, a Reddit page posted a video showing a unique button on the SteamDB website.

On April 1, SteamDB, a third-party website that provides details on the database of the Valve storefront, featured a new button next to the Menu icon called [ADMIN: Edit page]. While pressing it initially did nothing, players realized they could change almost any text on the website's body.

r/Steam subreddit user u/Difficult-Panic-3300" released a video showing them accessing their "admin privileges" to hilariously alter information about the Most Played Games menu.

They renamed a few games and typed in different player counts, setting the figure for Stardew Valley at 52000000000000+. The unique button became a jumping board for players to share different inside jokes from the gaming community.

Many users joined the joke, like u/FurubayashiSEA, who jested about putting the now-shutdown hero-shooter Concord on the highlight.

"Could put Concord at No.1."

u/RazeZa brought the spotlight on a running joke about Valve being unwilling to release any game containing 3 in its title.

"love how the first thing you do is change CS and dota to 3"

u/Dinobrony318 posted his own version of the database page, with hilarious name swaps, like DOTA 2 to "Gabe Newell's personal WOW," Wallpaper Engine to "Live Animated Anime Girls," PUBG Battlegrounds to "Fortnite with COD skin," and Monster Hunter Wilds to "We're Wildin' here."

Some users shared their appreciation for this hilarious prank on the said Reddit video, including LudwigSpectre and Bioxtasy:

"That’s so evil, I love it"

"LMFAO THIS IS GOOD"

How players can take part in SteamDB's April Fools prank

Press the Edit Page icon to make the changes (Image via SteamDB)

The admin privileges prank is available on the SteamDB website. This means anyone can access the website and click the Edit Page button to make changes. However, doing so won't affect the content displayed to others. This makes it an engaging prank that players can participate in without disturbing other users.

