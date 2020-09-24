In September 2020, the Indian government made the historic move of banning both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country. This led to huge waves of disappointment across the massive community of fans. But is India the only country that has taken the call to ban PUBG Mobile?

In the past couple of years, there have been a few more countries that have thought to ban the battle royale game. More often than not, the potential negative impact that the game could have on the youth is quoted as the reason. Most countries believe that PUBG Mobile is a game that promotes dangerous themes, such as violence, among the younger generations.

In this article, we take a look at all the countries that have banned PUBG Mobile, and try to understand why they chose to do so as well.

5 Countries that have banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

1) Iraq

In 2019, the Iraqi government imposed a ban on PUBG Mobile, as well as a host of other such violent games. The Iraqi government argued that such games were overly addictive, and that they promoted violence within the nation’s youth.

The government even went on to say that the game was a threat to its national security. The ban itself, unsurprisingly, was not received kindly by the scores of Iraqi fans, but it continues to exist to date.

2) Jordan

Jordan is another nation where PUBG Mobile was banned from use. Jordan’s ruling authorities felt that the game had a deep psychological impact on the public’s minds.

They even argued that bullying among youngsters was a direct outcome of playing games such as PUBG Mobile. Thus, in July 2019, the game was banned in the country, and that decision has not been rescinded yet.

3) Nepal

Back in 2019, India’s nearest neighbor - Nepal, banned PUBG Mobile. The reason behind the ban was identical too - they felt that it was addictive, and that it prompted violent behaviour.

However, the ban on PUBG Mobile was questioned by the nation's courts shortly after, which resulted in the government's directive being revoked..

4) Pakistan

Speaking of neighbors, even Pakistan had it's own set issues with PUBG Mobile. The game was first banned by the Pakistani government due to rising concerns about it's violent nature. They felt that games of such ilk were the reason behind the corruption among the Pakistani youth.

The younger generation though, protested the ban on PUBG Mobile. Shortly after this, the ban was called off.

5) China

Yes, the violent game has been banned by the Chinese government as well. This might come as a surprise to many, especially considering that PUBG Mobile was run by Tencent Games - a Chinese conglomerate.

In 2019, Tencent Games was denied permission by the government to sell in-app purchases on PUBG Mobile. Eventually, the game was banned, with the government citing various cultural concerns.