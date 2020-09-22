Since the infamous ban on PUBG Mobile in India, fans of the battle royale game have been anxious to see their favorite game make a return. PUBG Mobile is known for having redefined the entire genre of battle royale gaming and was arguably one of the best mobile games.

While the game has been banned, for now, the hope is not lost. There have been talks about PUBG Corp trying to get the game back to India, which was one of the biggest markets for it.

So until we can get Chicken Dinners back on the menu, let's take a look at a few other countries that banned PUBG Mobile initially, but then decided to bring it back.

Countries where PUBG Mobile was unbanned

1) Pakistan

Protest in Pakistan (Image credits: ThePrint.in)

PUBG Mobile has had its fair share of controversy with India's neighboring country, Pakistan. Imran Khan's government decided in July 2020 that PUBG Mobile was a negative influence on the youth of the country. The government cited that the game was a waste of time and that it posed a threat to the mental and physical wellbeing of youngsters.

But the Pakistani youth began protesting against the move in some parts of the country, stressing the importance of the game in their lives and the fact that they used the game to socialize with people of their age.

On 30 July, the ban was overturned, and PUBG Mobile was brought back to Pakistan.

2) Nepal

Image credits: PUBG

In April 2019, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority decided to implement a ban on PUBG Mobile. The NTA cited concerns over the negative impact of the game on the youth. The government argued that the game was too addictive. Moreover, it also had concerns about the violence associated with the game.

However, it was only about a week later, that the apex court decided that the ban on PUBG Mobile was unnecessary, since the game was a harmless way for the kids to socialize and have fun with people of their age.

We hope that India can also be added to the list of these countries soon