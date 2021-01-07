Countries that have their own versions of PUBG Mobile in January 2021

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most prominent battle royale titles on the mobile platform. There is an extensive player base across the world that religiously plays the game and participates in various in-game events.

Apart from the global version of the game published by Tencent Games, the BR title features multiple localized versions specific to a particular region/country. These versions are published by different companies and have been optimized to cater to the users' needs from the region.

This article lists out the countries that have their own PUBG Mobile version as of January 2021.

List of countries that have their own versions of PUBG Mobile

#1 - Korea and Japan

Image via Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile is published by Krafton Inc in Korea and Japan. It is one of the most popular alternatives to the global version. The title offers a unique in-game currency – Donkatsu Medal, which can be used to open various crates and also features exclusive events and login rewards.

#2 - China (Game for Peace)

Image via Bhairus Gaming/YouTube

While in China, PUBG Mobile wasn’t approved by the Chinese authorities, which meant it could only be offered for a public test but not monetization.

Tencent Games announced that they would release the title under the name of "Game for Peace," which was already approved and met all the parameters set by the authorities. This included the removal of blood and gore.

The users require a WeChat or QQ account to play the title, and the game is only available in Chinese with no option to change the language.

#3 - Vietnam

Image via Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile VN or Vietnam is another regional variant of the prominent battle royale title. The game is published by VNG Game Publishing and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Aspects like UI, language, and more have been changed to enhance the experience of the Vietnamese players. Currently, the application has over 10 million downloads and has a rating of 4.2.

#4 - Taiwan

Image via Google Play Store

The Taiwanese version of PUBG Mobile was released to cater to the users from the respective country. Like the VN variant, the language, UI, and more have been optimized for the players.

The game has over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.1/5.

