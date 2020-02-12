Cover art for the new season of Rainbow 6 Siege officially released

Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow 6 Siege, the world-renowned tactical-fps shooter game has concluded its fourth year of free updates and patches. Very recently, Ubisoft and Rainbow6 team, the men behind the title have officially announced the release of the Year 5 Season 1, codenamed 'Void Edge' which kickstarts the fifth year of the so far so good run of Rainbow 6.

Earlier insider info was leaked regarding the new operators by hardcore and tech-savvy fans of the community but, with the official release, the hype is skyrocketing. The cover art of the new season has been officially released and features a female and a male character.

New Season Cover Art

It has been confirmed that a proper showcase of the new season and its operators will be released on 3:30 PM ET/ 8:30 PM GMT/ 12:30 PM PT and give the fans and newcomers alike clarity on what they are about to experience as the update carrying the season and new features will be dropped on March 10 or March 11.

🌑 Look into your darkness pic.twitter.com/ZRVelYqL7t — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) February 10, 2020

We all know that Ubisoft does not release a stern date and time of launch until it's a few hours before the prescribed deployment date. But, we can hope for the best and earliest so that the players get to enjoy and indulge in new content and experience the change that Ubisoft's new developer team brings as they kick start the fifth year(expansion) to the base game released back in 2015.

About the New Operators

The defender is supposedly a male, recognized by the name Onyx who has the special ability to charge through walls. More or less like a walking and shooting impact grenade. No more "Kobe" spam for defenders!

The attacker, on the contrary, has the proposed ability to create a hologram and control its movements which resembles majorly another world-renowned game, Apex Legends' character Mirage which is also equipped with a similar ability to create and control its holograms.

So far their faces have been fractionally revealed in a cover art released by Ubisoft.