Crabby: “Do something different if you are starting to stream”

Rituraj, most commonly known as Crabby, is an Indian streamer who has been creating content for around four years now. He is known for his unique voiceovers with the most famous one being of Oggy from Oggy and the Cockroaches.

He has over 300,000 subscribers and around 31,000,000 views on YouTube. In this exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he revealed about his career in streaming and much more.

Q) How did you get into streaming?

I got interested in making gameplay videos and later thought that I should get into streaming. I started streaming, and have slowly reached to the point where I am now.

I started making videos in 2015. While making videos, I recorded GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. I started streaming with GTA V. I moved on to PUBG PC and eventually I now stream PUBG Mobile.

Q) What advice would you give to the people who just started streaming?

People who are just starting streaming should have fun doing it. In this saturated market, they should do something different so that the audience can have fun watching them.

Q) You are known for doing unique voiceovers in your stream? Is that something you are just talented in or do you practice doing them?

During one stream, a viewer said that my voice sounds like Nawaz. I imitated his voice and it actually sounded quite similar. Then people kept asking me to imitate this or that person’s voice and so I tried that out and it worked out.

Q) How did you evolve into doing Oggy and Nawaz voiceovers?

I started with Nawaz. Then people urged me to try other voices out as well. After this, I started practicing different voices and my voice gradually evolved to very accurately imitate these characters. Later, people asked me to try Oggy’s voice out. I listened and practiced his voice and gradually became very good at it. The audience loved my voiceovers of Oggy and now I imitate his voice most of the time. I can now talk as long as I want in his voice without my throat hurting or anything.

Q) Are you a full-time streamer?

Yes, I am a full-time streamer.

Q) What is your opinion on the Indian esports scene right now?

Right now, PUBG Mobile is the trend. Many people are making teams and clans to compete in tournaments. The scene is thriving right now with a large number of mobile gamers.

Q) What does your family say about your career path?

My family supports me. They are like, he’s entertaining people, let him do his thing. Even when I started streaming and did not have many views and subscribers, they have been supporting me.

Q) What advice would you give to people who want to be a professional gamer or streamer but don’t have supportive families?

They just have to prove themselves once. If you prove that you can do something in this line then your family will definitely back you up.

You can follow Crabby on his Instagram and YouTube.

