Crafting too many items will corrupt Cyberpunk 2077 save files if they exceed 8MB in size

Cyberpunk 2077 has another potentially game-ruining error that corrupts save files permanently.

It seems like Cyberpunk 2077, and the devs behind it, cannot catch a break, as the game suffered a tonne with its less than optimal launch. Now, players seemed to have found yet another huge issue with the game that corrupts the save file permanently.

Crafting is a huge part of what makes an RPG like Cyberpunk 2077 feel fleshed-out and provides for a lot of gameplay depth. However, it seems like players will be staying away from Crafting entirely after a massive error causes the save file to corrupt permanently as a result of Crafting too many items.

Players flooded the support thread for GOG.com with complaints of save files getting corrupted after exceeding the 8MB mark. Reddit user u/MagicTacoSauce issued a PSA for fellow players to be wary of the Crafting system.

GOG responds to complaints from fans regarding the error in Cyberpunk 2077

What seems to take the cake here truly is how GOG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CD Projekt, responded to users' complaints of this game-breaking error. The statement from GOG relating to this particular Cyberpunk 2077 issue read:

"Unfortunately, the save is damaged and can't be recovered. Please use an older save file to continue playing and try to keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials. If you have used the item duplication glitch, please load a save file not affected by it. The save file size limit might be increased in one of the future patches, but the corrupted files will remain that way."

Reddit user, u/feral_fenrir, shared a few tips for players looking to avoid this issue in Cyberpunk 2077:

Sell to dropboxes instead of vendors. Consume crafting components if you have loads of them. Keep your inventory clean.

Players can try to use some of these methods, but it'll be much better to wait for a patch or hotfix to increase the save file size.

While a future patch might just fix this issue, for many Cyberpunk 2077 fans, this seems to be the last straw. According to many, this seems to be an issue only restricted to the PC.

However, even console players should stay wary of the Crafting system for the time being, given how delicate the console version still is.

This particular issue wasn't addressed in the hotfix 1.05 but is likely to be addressed in later patches. Whether 1.05 was the last of the hotfixes planned for 2020 remains to be seen.

In the meantime, players would be much better of staying away from Crafting entirely in Cyberpunk 2077.