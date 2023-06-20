Crash Team Rumble Trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

With Crash Team Rumble coming out on June 20, 2023, players are eager to learn about the variety of achievements in the game and how they can complete them. The total number of achievements is less than 50 across varying difficulties. Some require players to win a Competitive match as a specific character, while others need them to perform specific moves in a particular order.

Fans of the iconic characters from the Crash universe will see them skirmish in 4v4 team-based matches in Crash Team Rumble for Wumpa Fruits. The character list includes Crash, Cortex, Coco, Dingodile, Brio, and Tawna. The game is developed by Toys for Bob and published by Activision.

Pack It In - Equip any backpack. 10 Put a Lid on It - Equip any hat. 10 Rookie No More - Reach level 2 in any season. 10 Tutorial Complete - Successfully complete the tutorial. 10 To the Nines - Equip any custom gear. 10 No Pain, No Gain - Get knocked out in a Competitive match. 5 Fruitful - Bank 300 Wumpa in one drop-off in a Competitive match. 30 Teamwork for the Win - Ping your team's drop-off when within 200 Wumpa of winning in a Competitive match. 30 Knockout - KO an enemy in a Competitive match. 10 Contender - KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match. 30 Heavyweight Champ - KO 10 enemies in a single Competitive match. 90 When Life Gives You Wumpa… - Bank 500 Wumpa in a single Competitive match. 10 Nature's Candy - Bank 800 Wumpa in a single Competitive match. 30 Fruits of Your Labor - Bank 1200 Wumpa in a single Competitive match. 90 Go Forth and Multiply - Earn 20% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match. 10 Super Booster - Earn 50% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match. 30 Dominator - Earn 100% Gem boost for your team in a single Competitive match. 90 N. Sanely Strong - KO 5 enemies in a single Competitive match without being knocked out yourself. 90 Playing Favorites - Reach level cap with any hero. 30 Deep Pockets - Deposit 25 or more Relics at Relic Stations in a single Competitive match. 15 Epic Epic Epic - Activate an Epic Relic Station in a Competitive match. 15 Trashy - Win a Competitive match with Garbage Dump as the equipped power. 15 Shutdown! - Win a Competitive match with Power Drain as the equipped power. 15 Onwards and Upwards - Win a Competitive match with Bounce Crates as the equipped power. 15 Extraterrestrial Bodyguard - Win a Competitive match with Gasmoxian Guard as the equipped power. 15 Fiscally Responsible - Win a Competitive match with Wumpa Stash as the equipped power. 15 Victory Feast - Win a Competitive match with Healing Fridge as the equipped power. 15 Spit Take - Win a Competitive match with Flytrap Spitter as the equipped power. 15 Crash Tested - Win a Competitive match as Crash. 15 Cuckoo for Coco - Win a Competitive match as Coco. 15 Kickin' It - Win a Competitive match as Tawna. 15 Diled In - Win a Competitive match as Dingodile. 15 I Am Cortex, Hear Me Roar - Win a Competitive match as Dr. Neo Cortex. 15 Ooze Your Way to Victory! - Win a Competitive match as N. Brio. 15 N. Trophy - Win a Competitive match as N. Tropy. 15 Unflappable - Win a Competitive match as Catbat. 15 Second Helping of Paincakes - As Crash, flatten two enemies at once with a Slam or Super Slam in a Competitive match. 15 Off the Wall - As Coco, hit 20 enemies with Quantum Walls in a single Competitive match. 15 Up to No Good - As Tawna, in a Competitive match, Uppercut an enemy and KO them before they land. 15 Spin to Win - As Dingodile, knock back three enemies in a single charged Tailwhip in a Competitive match. 15 Transformative - As Dr. Neo Cortex, transform all enemies in a single Competitive match. 15 In the Nick of Slime - As N. Brio, use a Slime Monster to stop a Gem capture at the last second in a Competitive match. 15 Burger Time - As Catbat, heal all allies in a single Competitive match. 15 Pest Control - As N. Tropy, hit three enemies with a single Gravity Slam in a Competitive match. 15

Crash Team Rumble will be available on the PlayStation 4 & 5 as well as Xbox One and Series X|S. The game is not currently present on the Xbox Game Pass. It is speculated that it will make its way to the Nintendo Switch soon.

