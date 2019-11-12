Crazy theory regarding League of Legends World Championship 2019 is taking internet by storm

FPX won the Worlds 2019 after defeating G2 Esports in the finals

FunPlus Phoenix has conquered the League of Legends World Championship 2019 by defeating G2 Esports 3-0 in the finals. The LPL representatives dismantled the LEC representatives to secure their maiden World title. Amid all the celebrations, a crazy theory has surfaced regarding the entire Worlds 2019 and its relation to the official World Championship song, "Phoenix".

Chrissy Costanza and Cailin Russo gave the vocals for Phoenix that was released at the start of Worlds 2019. The video of the song features professional League players Lee “Faker“ Sang-hyeok, Song “Rookie“ Eui-jin & Rasmus “Caps“ Borregaard Winther and their struggles in the past. The video closely followed the journey of all three players and their shortcomings in previous iterations.

3. Mids from top4 were in 'Phoenix' MV.

4. Worlds song is called 'Pheonix' and World Championship will win either FunPlus Phoenix or @G2esports will bring back cup after 8 years and @LEC will rise from the ashes like a phoenix. — Devu (@thepgdevu) November 9, 2019

Interestingly, all three players made it to the semi-finals of the tournament with their respective teams. SK Telecom, Invictus Gaming, G2 Esports, and FunPlus Phoenix were the four teams that qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament. It was obviously a coincidence, but it was very interesting to see all three players that featured in the music video, qualifying for the semi-finals. Analysts believed that FunPlus Phoenix would lose to Invictus Gaming in the semi-finals but that was not the case as FunPlus Phoenix won with a convincing 3-0 scoreline. Finals had a similar story where G2 Esports was the favorites but FunPlus Phoenix came victorious at the end. The Worlds theme song is called Phoenix, and FunPlus Phoenix won the Worlds. Netizens didn’t shy away from sharing their thoughts regarding this huge coincidence.

What a rigged World's song! 😮

Iimagine creating song called "Phoenix", featuring 3 mid laners from teams, that all make it to the final 4 in the tournament and in the end are defeated by a team FunPlus Phoenix. What a fairy tale. Can we get a samurai song next year please? 😭 — Arakasi (@Arakasi91) November 10, 2019

Phoenix song had rookie, faker, caps. faker and rookie already lost, caps was next. Song is called Phoenix like FunPlus Phoenix = Worlds Scripted — Lavish (@laavishlol) November 10, 2019

Even though the fans are losing their minds over this theory, it’s nothing more than a coincidence at the end. FunPlus Phoenix was the better team on the day and they outclassed G2 Esports in every department.