Cricket 19 - The Official Game of the Ashes to be released in May on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 10 Apr 2019, 01:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image courtesy: Big Ant Studios

What's the story?

In partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board, Big Ant Studios announced that Cricket 19 – The Official Game of the Ashes would make it to the stores in May 2019.

In case you didn't know...

After EA Sports Cricket 07, Big Ant Studios established itself as the foremost company that deals with the Gentleman's Game.

Founded in 2001, Big Ant Studios is an Australian video game developer known for Ashes Cricket, Don Bradman Cricket 17, and other games in the sports genre.

The heart of the matter

Similar to the previous games, Cricket 19 features all formats, men’s and women’s teams, and all host venues, offering players a chance to experience cricket at its finest. Moreover, it includes fully licensed Specsavers Ashes, as well.

Along with it, a slew of improvements have been made to the game, with enhancements being made to the AI engine, allowing the AI to adapt to the situation on the fly to mimic real-life cricket.

A scenario mode has also been introduced in Cricket 19 where players could create custom matches, allowing them to create cricket's greatest moments in their full glory.

Furthermore, the company announced that the changes to the career mode would offer a more immersive experience.

Big Ant CEO, Ross Symons, said “We have the most active and passionate community. Many of our players logged thousands of hours with our previous cricket titles, and Cricket 19 is very much built on the experience of those players.”

“Whether you’re looking to enjoy a 20-year cricket career that takes you from the club level to captaining the national team, re-create an ODI or IT20 series or take part in the Ashes, or just bash some balls around with friends, Cricket 19 has you covered.”

Advertisement

However, there is no definite date for the launch, yet.

What's next?

With the release next month, it wouldn't be long before the company behind the franchise announces further details, including the release date in the not so distant future.

Cricket 19 - The Official Game of the Ashes is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.