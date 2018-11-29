CRL World Final Brackets Released

The brackets of the final tournament to be held on 1st December.

The brackets of the CRL World Finals have been released after a seeding tournament, which happened off air, which decided the seedings of the teams and the tournament bracket.

What is it?

The Clash Royal League( CRL) World Finals is a tournament for Supercell’s popular multiplayer mobile game Clash Royale and will decide the best team in the world and also give the winners a lions share of the $1 million prize pool.

All the 6 teams have qualified to the finals after going through a grueling regional tournament which were held between August to November. The players of each team were selected from open qualifiers which were open to all Clash Royale players and in which 25 million players took part.

How was the brackets decided?

For the seeding tournament, each team sent a player with each of them playing each other in a best of 3 game. The top 2 teams got an bye to the semifinals while the third placed team facing off with the last placed team with the winner facing off against the second seed while the winner of the match between the fourth and fifth placed team will face against the first seed in the other semifinals.

Who are the players to watch out for?

They would be Soking (Team Queso), Royal (Immortals), X-Bow Master (KING-ZONE DragonX), Mikan Bouya (PONOS Sports), Auk (Nova eSports) and Javi14 (Vivo Keyd). While these players might be the star players of their respective teams we cannot disregard the other players who might give the big names a run for their money and can cause some upsets.

When and where can I catch the action?

While the seeding tournament was off air the highlights can be checked in the Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel. The official tournament is in Japan, in the Makuhari Messe Hall 6, and will happen on 1st December 11am JST (GMT +9 ). The matches will be broadcasted on the official Clash Royale YouTube channels and will be available in multiple languages.