Croc: Legend of the Gobbos review - Charming platformer fun that shows its age

First released back in 1997, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is a little-known platformer that managed to garner a cult following over the years. Created by developer Argonaut Games, who originally pitched it as a Yoshi 3D platformer to Nintendo, this charming adventure returns to wow modern audiences in a newly remastered format.

Whether you're a gamer who's nostalgic for the golden era of 3D platformers or just a fan itching to relive the world of Croc, this remaster is a golden opportunity to step back in time. As someone who thoroughly enjoyed playing the demo for the game in my childhood and looked forward to this port, I certainly made the most of this opportunity.

Read on to learn why Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is worth your time.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is an enjoyable, if dated, 3D platformer that hasn't lost its charm

Cross dangerous hazards to find all Crystals (Image via Argonaut Games)

The title's premise is as simple as the rest of the game — after Croc was taken in as a baby and raised by the peaceful race of creatures called Gobbos, their home eventually gets taken over by the evil Baron Dante, who kidnaps Crocs' adoptive family, scattering them around the islands.

Now, Croc must set out to rescue them by platforming and fighting across various levels ranging from vibrant forests and chilly caverns to underwater levels and desert valleys. The reptile's moveset is easy to grasp. He can run, jump, and ledge-grab, while offensive maneuvers include a tail swipe to attack foes and a mid-air stomp to break boxes.

These boxes may contain collectibles like the somewhat abundant Crystals and the Gobbos, who have been tucked away in key locations around the level. The former functions similarly to Sonic's rings from the iconic SEGA franchise in the sense that they act as lives for Croc. Getting hit will drop some Crystals, and losing all is a game-over scenario.

Explore every nook and cranny for each collectible (Image via Argonaut Games)

The latter, meanwhile, are the main key collectibles on any level in Croc: Legend of the Gobbos. There are six Gobbos to find, and players usually have to go out of their way to track down five of them. They may be found hidden in boxes, or even locked in cages that require keys to open.

The sixth critter in Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is hidden behind a secret door that only opens upon collecting all of a third type of rarer collectible: Colored Crystals. These are also hidden away around levels, sometimes in plain sight, disguised as a regular Crystal or as a reward for a platforming challenge.

Speaking of platforming, the levels are fairly small and have simple challenges, like hopping across platforms, avoiding pits and hazards, and hitting switches. Collecting as many Crystals as possible is important, as the game can be challenging despite its simplicity. A lot of this is in part due to the game's dated nature, as the hitboxes can be wonky at times, and the platforming is slippery.

Despite a new coat of paint, the mechanics remain untouched (Image via Argonaut Games)

This is a remaster at the end of the day, so Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is fundamentally and technically the same game as it was 28 years ago. As such, while a lot of new players will take a while to adjust to its mechanics and even be turned off, the game cannot be faulted here. It is not just a basic upscaled rendition, however, as there is a host of new content that will delight longtime fans.

This is in the form of extras under the new Crocopedia tab. Here, fans can engage with a bunch of neat tidbits concerning the game, from artwork and soundtrack to development details such as game design docs, interviews, pre-launch demo concept videos, and more — all of which offer an in-depth look into how Croc: Legend of the Gobbos came to be.

Visuals, soundtrack, and performance

Players can also switch to original graphics on the fly (Image via Argonaut Games)

The Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster retains the core visuals of the original with its blocky look and vibrant color palette, simply choosing to enhance the textures and assets to fit modern displays. This results in a pretty clean and sharp image, perhaps even a tad too sterile at times in its remastered rendition. Thankfully, players have the option to change to old-school, low-poly visuals at the press of a button for that nostalgic feel.

The performance side of things is solid as well, with no hitches or slowdowns, which is expected for a game as old as this. The soundtrack is also as whimsical as ever, carrying a lighthearted tone across each level. In fact, it is very reminiscent of something that players would expect from Nintendo (such as their 3D Mario or Donkey Kong Country games) and, in general, an earworm for fans nostalgic about the golden era of old-school 3D platformers.

In conclusion

Discover secret levels with more Crystals to find (Image via Argonaut Games)

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos spells a successful comeback for developer Argonaut Games after spending much of their time in dormancy. Despite some dated elements, fans of the genre will be delighted to play through the game's colorful levels and simple yet devious mechanics and difficulty level, with the adorable crocodile mascot in the lead.

On top of the trip down memory lane, the extra goodies also make this remaster worth a pickup for every fan awaiting Croc's return over the past several years. With a renewed interest in the IP from the studio, here's hoping we see a modern revival of Croc on current and future platforms as well.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos

Our final verdict for Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster (Image via Sportskeeda/Argonaut Games)

Reviewed on: PC (Review code provided by Argonaut Games)

Platform(s): PC (via GOG), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Developer(s): Argonaut Games

Publisher(s): Argonaut Games

Release Date: April 2, 2025

