Crysis 2 Remastered teased by Crytek

With Crysis Remastered out of the way, developer Crytek is looking to continue revitalizing the franchise by bringing further titles into the current generation via remasters.

Following a leak hinting at Crysis 2 Remastered's existence, the German company has taken to Twitter to put rumors to bed. In the process, it more or less confirmed that the new title is under development.

Crysis 2 Remastered teased on Twitter by developer

Crytek first hinted at something in the Crysis franchise by tweeting out a cryptic message that said, "They used to call me Prophet," and followed up with an eye emoji.

After almost two days of silence, the organization dropped a screenshot of Crysis 2 that looks significantly different from the 2011 original. This tweet pretty much confirmed that Crysis 2 Remastered is in the works.

Without delving into spoiler territory, "They used to call me Prophet" is a line that the protagonist says at the beginning of the sequel, confirming which game Crytek was teasing.

Crysis 2 was the follow-up to Crytek's 2007 blockbuster original that melted any hardware it touched at the time, giving rise to the "Can it run Crysis" meme. Built with materials and visual techniques way beyond its time, the game became a challenge to run even for the highest-end gaming PCs until the mid-2010s.

With Crysis 2's launch, Crytek took a different approach by standardizing the visual experience across platforms while maintaining a reasonable degree of graphical fidelity.

However, the game polarized the fan base as some people loved the game, while and others hated it. The latter called it too far a departure from the original semi-sandbox experience.

With Crysis 2 Remastered, Crytek will be dialing the visuals up to 11 with ray tracing and other modern graphics settings expected to be joining the decade-old game.

The Frankfurt-based company has shared no release date or other details as of yet.

