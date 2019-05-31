×
CS: GO: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Patch Notes Revealed

Tarun Sayal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
5   //    31 May 2019, 12:04 IST

CS: GO
CS: GO

On 29th May 2019, Counter-Strike Global Offensive released its latest update. The size of this patch update is around 54MB and can updated by launching the steam client. A lot of changes in matchmaking, danger zone and other miscellaneous changes are made in this new version. Also The CS:G developers posted on their twitter account about this new update:-

So here are the patch note of this new update:-

#1 Matchmaking

  1. Now the famous defusal map Ruby has been added to official competitive matchmaking.
  2. On the other hand defusal map Zoo has been removed from official competitive matchmaking to keep the waiting time balanced.
  3. Now the level of cooldown will be limited to 1 even if if they vote kick multiple teammates in the same match.

Now these are the changes that are made in matchmaking section. In previous update developers has also made changes in Danger Zone i.e. both maps are available in Danger Zone. But in this version changes has been made in items stats.

#2 Danger Zone

  1. The price of Radar Jammer has been reduced to $1250
  2. The size of Ballistic Shield window has also been reduced slightly
  3. Now the players can do parachuting even from greater heights.
  4. Hints of Buying menus will not be available in warmup.

# Miscellaneous

  1. The map loading process has also been optimized by using ambient light data especially in new maps. This will result into faster rendering of maps and will reduce the initialization time.
  2. Development command for adjusting sound stats has also been removed.
  3. Radar maps bugs fixed for Vertigo Map
  4. Stability improvements in decal rendering

# Changes in Ruby Map

  1. Fixed tram bug
  2. Minor overall changes

So these are the detailed patch notes of New CS:GO update.

For the latest Video Game News, follow Sportskeeda.

Also read:

Top Smoke Lineups for Dust II Map.


