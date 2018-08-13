CS:GO DED Game???!!

Rohit Warloc FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 104 // 13 Aug 2018, 14:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

CS GO

1st November 2000. This was the day of the Inception of a game and Legacy that promised to take the world into a whole new level of online multiplayer gaming. It was the day when Counter-Strike was released. I still remember the first time I played Counterstrike and the rush I got from being able to play with my friends and many strangers online and the sheer happiness of winning each round. But lately, since the last one year or so, we have seen "COUNTER STRIKE - GLOBAL OFFENSIVE" aka "CSGO", the latest version of counter strike series, has seen a decline in the player base. Drop by any CSGO stream online and you are bound to see the term "DED GAME" spam out on the chat. This got me thinking, as a gamer and streamer, who has had numerous hours behind the game and had a lot of fun, "Is CSGO REALLY A DED GAME?"

Well, this article is not about making a statement whether the game is dead or not. This is more of naming a few factors that could lead one to a sort of answer that suffices the above question. So let's go.

One of the most known problems regarding the game and the community for a long time has been the number of HACKERS in the game. The amount of hacks available for CSGO on today's market is very high. The major problem is the availability and affordability of these hacks. The CSGO players and the community has been vocal about this for a long time now but all in vain. With the number of Hackers increasing in the game and the disappointing effort from Valve and its anti-cheat system to counter them has led to the players giving up their faith on the game and move on to the newer games out there.

Which Brings us to the next point, the rise of "THE BATTLE ROYALE FEVER."

With the release of PLAYERUNKNOWN's BATTLEGROUND, commonly known as "PUBG", the gamers were introduced to a genre of gaming which was addictive and fast-paced. And this phenomenon directly affected in seeing many of the bigger titles with huge player bases dropping in number. And after the release of "FORTNITE" from epic games and later "PUBG MOBILE" from Tencent Gaming, Battle Royale has taken over PC, Console and now Mobile as well. There are also games like "Cuisine Royale" & "Fractured Lands", which area battle royale games with a twist, which definitely provides the gamer with both fast-paced & multiplayer shooter options. So yeah, the outbreak of battle royale games clubbed with the known hacking and smurfing issues on CSGO, the game has taken a dip in the player base.

On the Contrary, CSGO or Counter-Strike Global Offensive is still one of the strongest and topmost candidate when it comes to Esports. It's still one of the most watched and enjoyed eSport's titles after LEAGUE OF LEGENDS and DOTA 2.

So the to answer the Question whether CSGO is a dead game??

Well, some might say yes and some might straight up disagree but personally, I don't think the game is dead. Yes, it might not be going through its Glory Days but its no way dead. Also with the recent updates by Valve to improve the UI and give it a new look and other fixes, I'm still hoping for the game to make a better come back with a little more stable anti-cheat System. So yeah to wind up this discussion, CSGO IS NOT A DED GAME! It definitely needs some fixing and maintenance, but it's nowhere close to being buried away.

P90 and RUSH B Folks. Cheers.