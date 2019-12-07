CS:GO Invitational group stage concludes at DreamHack Delhi 2019

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE

CS:GO Invitational is in its final phase

The DreamHack CS:GO Invitational is currently ongoing in the NSIC Exhibition Ground, Delhi. The massive event where six teams are competing for a huge prize pool of ₹39,00,000 is one of the main attractions of DreamHack Delhi 2019. All six teams are from different parts of the world, making the tournament a must-watch for any CS:GO fanatic.

Goliath Gaming (RSA), HellRaiser (UKR), PRO100 (UKR), YaLLa Esports (Middle East), Orgless5ive (IND) and Lucid Dreams (TH) are the six teams that have been invited to the event.

The teams have been divided into two groups with each group having three teams. Group A comprises Goliath Gaming, PRO100, and Orgless5ive while Lucid Dreams, YaLLa Esports and Hell Raiser in Group B. The group stages for CS:GO Invitational have concluded and the four teams that have qualified for semifinals are PRO100, Goliath Gaming, HellRaiser, and YaLLa Esports.

Semi-finals fixtures

PRO100 will face YaLLa Esports while HellRaiser will face Goliath Gaming in the semi-finals. The semifinals will follow the single-elimination format and it will be played in BO3 format. Winner from semi-finals will move to finals where the teams will compete for a grand prize of ₹20,00,000. The runners up will get ₹10,00,000 while the team that finishes third will get prize money of ₹4,50,000.