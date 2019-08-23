CS:GO news: Australian police arrest six over match-fixing

ELEAGUE: Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) Major Championship

According to a statement given by Victoria Police, 6 people were arrested following an investigation into match-fixing in a Counter Strike Global Offensive(CS:GO) tournament. It's being alleged that players were arranging to throw matches and subsequently placing bets on those matches for monetary benefit.

It's believed at least five matches were impacted and over 20 bets were placed by Australian bettors. The investigations began in March 2019 following a tip from a betting agency about suspicious betting activity linked to a local CS:GO league.

Raids were carried out by the detectives from Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit along with detectives from the Organized Crime Intelligence Unit at a number of properties this week in relation to suspicious betting activities relating to a CS:GO league. The raids were executed at three properties, one in South Morang and two in Mill Park on Wednesday, August 21. Raids were also carried out today at residential properties in Mount Eliza, and in Perth, West Australia.

A total of six people, whose identities were not revealed as of yet, all aged 19 to 22, have been arrested and have been interviewed by the police in relation to the offences of engaging in conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome of event, or use of corrupt conduct information for betting purposes. All these offences carry up to 10 years imprisonment according to Australian law.

However all six were released, pending further inquiries and the investigation remains ongoing.

This investigation was the first of its kind involving the Esports industry by Victoria Police, according to Assistant Commissioner Neil Patterson.

“Esports is really an emerging sporting industry and with that will come the demand for betting availability on the outcomes of tournaments and matches,” he said. “It’s important that police and other agencies within the law enforcement, gaming and betting industries continue to work together to target any suspicious activity. “These warrants also highlight that police will take any reports of suspicious or criminal activity within esports seriously, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward."