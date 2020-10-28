CS:GO: NeymarJr makes a 200IQ play 

We all know how good Neymar Jr. is with his feet, but did you know that he's actually good with his hands as well?

In a recent stream on Twitch, Neymar Jr. pulled off an amazing 1v3 clutch on Train in a game of CS:GO. Playing on the terrorist team, Neymar was the only player left, after the bomb was planted at B. He took out two members of the Counter Terrorist team with ease and waited for the last member. He went up to the rafters and climbed up the ladder to get a better vantage point of the bomb.

The last remaining member in the Counter Terrorist team rushed in from the rafters and jumped down to defuse the bomb. But he didn't check to see how much health he had left, and ultimately jumped to his death. This secured the Terrorists the round, and played out as a really funny moment.

Have a look at the clip and judge for yourself.

How to pull off 200IQ moves in CS:GO?

This is a very subjective question and there's no specific answer to this. For starters, keep an eye on your HUD. You need to be aware of your health and ammo count. You don't want to walk into a gunfight in CS:GO with only two bullets left in your magazine, nor do you want to jump off moderately high places with very little health.

Once you've done that, you need to always check your corners when moving into blind spots, especially when you're alone.

But most importantly, you need to start playing the game regularly. To make 200iq plays on CS:GO maps, you need to know the maps like the back of your hand. The more familiar you are with these maps, the better you'll be able to navigate around them.

CS:GO is a skill-based game. To get good at it, you'll have to really grind quite a bit. It's about training your reflexes to move and shoot without thinking about making the shot. The more you play, the better you get.

Good luck!