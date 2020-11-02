Oleksandr Kostyliev, better known as ‘S1mple’, is widely considered to be one of the best CS:GO players ever. He currently plays for the Ukranian esports organization Natus Vincere, which he joined back in 2016. However, his career as a Twitch streamer has seen its fair share of controversies.

Since July 2019, S1mple had been given a total of three temporary bans by Twitch. Now, that number has risen to four, with the streamer posting on Twitter to explain the reason for the latest ban. As it turns out, three out of four bans have been levied due to the exact same reason.

CS:Go Streamer 'S1mple' gets banned for the 4th time in a year for saying the "P" word

The ‘p’ word in question is a Russian slang term which is widely considered to be highly offensive towards homosexuals. The term has historically been used as an insult to homosexual men, and is still used in certain parts of the world. Streamer ‘S1mple’ has been caught using the slang multiple times on camera.

Since July 2019, he has now been banned four times, with three of them coming due to him using the ‘p’ word on camera. However, unlike in the previous cases, this time S1mple was simply criticizing a viewer for using the word. The streamer posted the following explanation on Twitter on 31st October.

It’s funny that I get banned for aggression towards a person that says the word "Pidor" and specifically tries to ban me on the platform and I try to condemn him for this and say the forbidden word because I have a negative attitude towards it (because of rules) — Sasha (@s1mpleO) October 30, 2020

As you can see, S1imple was banned for ‘aggression’ towards a toxic fan who knew he had been banned for using the word before. While condemning the person, he ended up using the word himself, which in turn led to Twitch making the decision to temporarily ban him again.

The incident was talked about by Jake Lucky in an ‘Esports Talk’ video, wherein he speculated that being banned for a total of four times in almost a year might be a record in itself. Twitch has a rule of permanently banning streamers who get more than two suspensions within a time-frame.

Considering S1mple had a total of more than 1.84 million followers on Twitch, his fans will be hoping that no such permanent action is taken against the streamer in the future.