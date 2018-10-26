CS:GO; The Great Forsaken Debacle

The Indian Counter-Strike scene is in an infancy. There is certainly a lot of news and noise surrounding it, but what there isn't is enough of it. Tournament organizers have contributed massively to the growth of the domestic circuit, and there is undoubtedly a huge growth in the same. Nevertheless, there are people who remember the IGC debacle.

The Indian Gaming Carnival was a tournament that failed from the get-go in everything possible. Players got robbed and the LAN configuration was substandard. The tournament has been credited duly for setting the Indian gaming scene back by a decade. Now, there is the forsaken debacle.

Nikhil 'forsaken' Kumawat was a professional Indian CS:GO player. He was accused of hacking in the past, and the effects of the same lingered around for a while. Still, with all the accusations proving to be without sufficient grounds back in the day, it made sense for many prominent personalities in the scene to back him. He did receive a ban by ESL India, however.

In the tryouts for the newly set OpTic India, he got selected and was approached to be part of an all-star roster. With OpTic India, the man made quite the name for himself. He was the star player in numerous tournaments, and the team was on a roll in the domestic competitive circuit. This continued in the qualifiers for eXTREMESLAND ZOWIE Asia CS:GO 2018. The team rampaged through the Indian qualifiers. For once, everything looked decked for esports in India. Then, calamity struck.

Nikhil got caught using hacks on the LAN stage.

Today, forsaken has become a staple name in CS:GO discussions across the globe. People accuse him and wish for retribution en masse. Here is a video of him trying to defy judgement.

Even better (or worse) is Forsaken trying to hide it from the admin/not let the admin check his PC. via @liuxinwei0102 pic.twitter.com/1Fvmpmxe94 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 19, 2018

It is indeed sad that players take such steps for their career. Indian professionals in the scene are worried of the ripple effects of the debacle that may spill over to affect the Indian scene.