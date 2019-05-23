CS: GO Update: New Release Notes Revealed on 22nd May

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

CS:GO the most popular FPS game has rolled out its new update on 22nd May . This time developers has made a lot of changes than previous update. In their previous update they have added a new feature of Looking for Players option just below the play button. In this update, they have made amendments to the Danger Zone, Vertigo and Sirocco map.

Before reading patch notes of this update I want to inform all the players of CS:GO that the size of this update is around 150 MB and it can take up to 15-20 minutes depending on your internet connection.

The release notes of this new update are as follows:-

#Danger Zone

Blacksite and the previous map of danger zone "Sirocco" both are available to play now in official matchmaking of danger zone. Radar jammers will block the position tracking of drone which will act as barrier in drone interference. The movement of drone will get slower when they will carry Paradrop crates. In starting both Armor and Helmet are available to purchase.

#Vertigo

In early vertigo wingman version only B site is available to play. But with this new update they have shifted whole wingman plant site to A site. Pushed back cover on site. Tightened final ramp up to site. Moved position of crane slightly, made area around it accessible. Shortened wood fence, letting CTs more easily control ramp or drop down. Moved scaffolding in back of A forward towards the wall. Added self-boost onto concrete formwork on A site.

#Miscellaneous Changes

Fixed Demo recording in starting in some custom servers to warmup and tactical timeouts. Updated SDR libraries to the latest version. In danger zone map Sirocco stuck spot is fixed. Fixed missing collisions to various door-window frame models.

Source: https://blog.counter-strike.net/index.php/category/updates/

