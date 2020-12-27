CS: GO veteran Infinite joins NRG to complete their Valorant roster

NRG has officially announced that CS: GO veteran Gage “Infinite” Green will be joining their Valorant roster to round out the line-up.

The North American NRG Valorant team has been working with stand-ins ever since the beginning of the Ignition Series. So, them finally announcing Infinite to their side is quite good news for their fans, as it will eventually help the organization complete their Valorant roster.

the final piece to NRG Valorant



please welcome @Infinite1csgo to the #NRGFam pic.twitter.com/O3jzqCQuI5 — NRG (@NRGgg) December 26, 2020

Infinite has a long and illustrious career with Valve’s CS: GO, and he has played for sides like Spacestation Gaming, Dignitas, and Chaos Esports Club, making quite a name for himself.

During the closed beta launch of Valorant in May, Infinite decided to retire from CS: GO and invest a large portion of his time learning the new shooter.

Infinite even played a lot of the smaller tournaments at the time. However, once Valorant was officially launched in June, he went back to CS: GO again.

Infinite brings some much-needed experience to the young NRG Valorant roster

shanks s0m daps eeiu infinite — Sakus (@Kus_CapALot) December 26, 2020

After transitioning back to CS: GO in June, Infinite was able to win a lot of CS: GO tournaments while playing for both Swole Patrol and Ze Pug Godz.

He was then playing with his former Cloud9 teammates, who then eventually got signed up by Extra Salt, leaving him orgless once again.

Infinite coming back to Valorant at that point was inevitable, and as NRG was looking for a fifth member for their roster, the stars aligned for them perfectly.

However, Infinite joining the side is not exactly good news for everyone, as it means that he will be replacing Yannick "KOLER" Blanchette. KOLER was benched by NRG recently, and he will now need to look for better opportunities in other Valorant rosters.

Infinite will be playing the role of the in-game leader, and his Valorant mechanics with both Cypher and Killjoy will help out the NRG side significantly.