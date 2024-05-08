Getting yourself brand new CS2 Agent skins is easy. It's quite appealing to buy a new look for your Counter Terrorist and Terrorist agents in the game and it's a fairly common practice too. There are several ways of doing this. CS:GO and subsequently, CS2 are games where you can buy skins from third-party markets and use them in the game.

That said, the official way to get CS2 agent skins is through the community market on Steam and through cases that may sometimes offer an agent skin for you. But that takes a little bit of luck. So here's how to use third-party websites to buy CS2 agent skins.

Using third-party sources to get CS2 agent skins

CS2 agent skins are valued cosmetics and can be bought from third-party websites. The best option is to only go to websites that are popular and have been proven to be safe. Since the game does not affiliate with these websites, it's also not responsible for any loss.

That means if information or money is lost, Valve has nothing to do with it. Here are the steps that will generally work with any third-party website selling CS2 agent skins.

Here are the steps to get skins from thrid-party websites:

Once you've decided on what website to use, open it and look for a search bar.

Here, type "Agent skins" and it should take you to a whole plethora of agent skins to select from.

Once you've selected a skin of your liking, try to inspect it in-game. Most websites have a button that says "Inspect skin in-game." Click on it and through Steam, you should be able to take a look at the skin inside the game.

Once you're convinced of it, add it to your cart or buy it. Enter your payment information and once the transaction is complete, the skin should be in your collection.

These steps apply to just about any legitimate website that sells CS skins of any sort. It is not unlike buying items from e-commerce websites such as Amazon. The only catch is knowing which websites are legitimate and won't harm your bank account or scam you out of money.

Using the Steam community market

A more secure method of buying agent skins in CS2 in 2024, is through the community market on Steam. Here, Steam can be responsible for your payments and help in case something goes wrong. Plus, it's a reliable source too.

Here are steps to get skins through the community market on Steam:

Go to the game in your library and then click on the Community tab.

Once there, click the "Show advanced options" button and browse CS2 from the drop-down list.

Then type "Agent" into the search bar that you may see on the left side of your screen.

Clicking search should show you the agent skins available to you.

Proceed to click on buy and make the payments to unlock the CS2 agent skins in the game.