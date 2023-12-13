As we step further into Counter-Strike 2's (CS2) new era, BLAST Premier World Finals 2023 kicks off with eight prominent CS2 teams from all over the world. Over the course of five days, from December 13, 2023, to December 17, 2023, these top-tier contenders will fight it out to earn a grand prize pool and etch their names on the coveted trophy.

Fans of Counter-Strike 2 can read on to learn more about BLAST Premier World Finals 2023.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier World Finals 2023: Format, teams, venue, and prize pool

Expand Tweet

Format

BLAST Premier World Finals 2023 will kick off with a double-elimination Group Stage. The eight competing organizations will be split into two groups of four teams.

After a double-elimination bracket, the top teams from each group will advance directly to the semifinals. The runners-up will qualify for the quarterfinals as the high seeds, whereas the third-place winners will proceed to the same as the low seeds.

The six teams that qualified for the playoffs will then engage in a single-elimination bracket to determine the winner of the 2023 BLAST Premier series. All matches in the tournament, from the Group Stage to the playoffs, will be Bo3 (best-of-threes).

Teams

Group A

Team Vitality

Cloud9

Natus Vincere

ENCE

Group B

FaZe Clan

MOUZ

Heroic

G2 Esports

Out of the eight participating teams, Heroic earned their spot by winning the BLAST Premier Spring Final, and Vitality made it after winning the series' Fall Final as well as the 2023 Paris Major.

Two ESL Pro League winners were also invited: FaZe Clan for their victory in Season 17 and MOUZ for their triumph in Season 18. The remaining four teams were invited based on their position in the Global Leaderboard.

Venue

BLAST Premier World Finals 2023 will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The Group Stage and quarterfinals will be held in a LAN setup, whereas the last two days of the event, which include the semifinals, grand finals, and showmatch, will be held in front of a live audience at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Prize pool

The complete breakdown of the tournament's prize pool is as follows:

Place $USD Teams 1st $500,000 2nd $250,000 3rd-4th $85,000 5th-6th $25,000 7th-8th $15,000

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier World Finals 2023: Schedule and live results

Expand Tweet

Note: Results will be updated after each matchday

The full schedule for BLAST Premier World Finals 2023 is as follows:

Group Stage

Day 1 - December 13, 2023 (Wednesday)

Cloud9 vs. ENCE - 10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST

- 10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST Vitality vs. Natus Vincere - 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST

1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST FaZe vs. Heroic - 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

- 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST MOUZ vs. G2 Esports - 7 am PDT/ 4 pm CEST/ 8:30 pm IST

Day 2 - December 14, 2023 (Thursday)

Group A Lower Bracket Final - 10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST

- 10 pm PDT (previous day)/ 7 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST Group A Upper Bracket Final - 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST

1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST Group B Lower Bracket Final - 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

- 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST Group B Upper Bracket Final - 7 am PDT/ 4 pm CEST/ 8:30 pm IST

Playoffs

Day 3 - December 15, 2023 (Friday)

Quarterfinal #1 - 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST

- 1 am PDT/ 10 am CEST/ 2:30 pm IST Quarterfinal #2 - 4 am PDT/ 1 pm CEST/ 5:30 pm IST

Day 4 - December 16, 2023 (Saturday)

Semifinal #1 - 6 am PDT/ 3 pm CEST/ 7:30 pm IST

- 6 am PDT/ 3 pm CEST/ 7:30 pm IST Semifinal #2 - 9 am PDT/ 6 pm CEST/ 10:30 pm IST

Day 5 - December 17, 2023 (Sunday)

Grand Final - 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CEST/ 9:30 pm IST

BLAST Premier World Finals 2023 Showmatch: Players, schedule, and more

Team A

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

Team B

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA

The BLAST Premier World Finals 2023 Showmatch will be held on December 17, 2023, at 6 am PDT/ 3:30 pm CEST/ 7:30 pm IST.

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier World Finals 2023 broadcast talent

Expand Tweet

Stage Host

James Banks (James Banks)

Desk Host

Freya (Freya Spiers)

Analysts

Pimp (Jacob Winneche)

Maniac (Mathieu Quiquerez)

Mauisnake (Alex Ellenberg)

Commentators

launders (Mohan Govindasamy)

Scrawny (Conner Girvan)

Anders (Anders Blume)

HenryG (Henry Greer)

Observers

shev (Marko Krajčeski)

Pinqu (Markus Eliasen)

zarx (Jake Karakouzian)

UnknownFME (Bastian Faber)

Where to watch Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) BLAST Premier World Finals 2023

Counter-Strike enthusiasts across the globe can watch the 2023 edition of BLAST Premier World Finals on BLASTPremier's official channels on Twitch and YouTube. Additionally, fans will have access to the watch parties of multiple notable streamers in various languages.

BLAST Premier World Finals on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here BLAST Premier World Finals on YouTube: Watch here