CS2 player dodges Deagle headshot thanks to teammate's friendly fire, community reacts

Recently, a CS2 player recorded an instance of in-game friendly fire, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. In a clip they shared on Reddit, a player on the T-side could be seen facing off against a CT gamer armed with the Desert Eagle. The Deagle-wielding CT almost secured a headshot on their opponent. However, just then, their enemy's own teammate took the headshot.

This caused the T-sided player to move out of the way of their opponent's crosshair, completely evading the potential headshot from the Deagle.

Fans couldn't get enough of the clip. One member of the CS2 community praised how the in-game mechanics work at times, especially when it comes to bullet damage and gun play.

Another Counter-Strike 2 player called it the new meta. Interestingly, if this trick is used again and again, it could serve as a whole new way to play the game. However, it has its cons and is probably not a viable trick since friendly fire also does quite a bit of damage.

While some were impressed with the clip, others were certain that the player was not going to get a headshot anyway. One Redditor stated that the Deagle had already missed its mark after the first two shots failed to connect.

Others had a more detailed theory as to why the shots were going to be missed. They reasoned that the shots were going to go wide for multiple reasons.

One CS2 player expressed confusion about the situation recorded in the clip. According to them, the AK-47 surely dinked a teammate, causing them to move out of the way a little. If the gun had hit an opponent in the head, it would have meant instant death. However, for teammates, it had reduced damage, giving rise to the unique mechanic.

Should all FPS games have the friendly fire mechanic work like it does in CS2?

Friendly fire is an interesting mechanic that is embraced by many FPS titles, including CS2, Rainbow Six Siege, and Call of Duty. However, not all current and famous games have it.

For instance, Valorant, Overwatch 2, and other games do not have the mechanic. This creates a gap between games that have it and those that do not, so if players are to ever transition from Valorant to CS2, they could accidentally take down a teammate.

This begs the question: should every game have friendly fire? Perhaps having a universal set of certain in-game laws could help unify player experiences across FPS titles. However, it also takes away from the uniqueness of each game.