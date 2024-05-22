A CS2 player who uses cheats is perhaps the most dangerous and irritating player to compete against. Cheating includes acts like looking through walls, shooting without having to aim, and one-shot killing the entire team. Hackers have plagued the game for a while now and while VAC bans in CS2 are ongoing, this has barely resolved the issue. The problem is, perhaps there are just too many cheaters, and Valve's security is that easy to bypass.

Recently, a video surfaced on X showing a player killing off the entire opposition team with one single AWP shot. User @chr1zcs called them the "least cheating premier player", signifying just how big the problem is.

The account that shared the post itself seemed surprised by the CS2 player's conduct.

Another fan also pointed out that CS2 was promoted for having "visceral and satisfying gunplay." However, the issue with cheaters makes it almost impossible to truly enjoy the gameplay in the first place. It is still unknown whether this particular CS2 player was penalized but they're not the only one.

In the meantime, one observer was clearly so frustrated with the CS2 player accused of cheating and others like them that they went on to give CS2 a whole different name - one that perhaps made sense to them: Cheater Strike 2.

Player calls CS2 Cheater Strike 2 (Image via X/@SayGexWave)

However, some fans and players of the game weren't quite sure what was going on. One X user seemed confused and pointed out that it may have been a cheater. They could not be sure.

CS2 player unsure if the player was cheating (Image via X/@LucaSki_)

On the other hand, some had a more humorous and potentially optimistic approach towards the hacking issue. They wondered the age-old question - if it was a bug or a feature that the game was providing the cheater with.

Fan wonders if it's a bug or a feature (Image via X/@Slevin269)

Was the CS2 player penalized? Many others like them certainly were

Valve's anti-cheat VAC Live has penalized at least 26,000 accounts within the past month or so. This also brought to light a decrease in the CS2 player count. While the correlation is strong for good reason, the game still requires more bans. This latest clip is only evidence of the same.

VAC and the Overwatch protocol are both working towards cleaning the game up. However, spinbotters and hackers such as the one shown in the video are still rampant. Will they all be cleaned out of regular and premier games? Valve is certainly trying.

